Tuesday 27 April 2021 - 23:15

US Deploys 2 more Bombers to Qatar

The US Air Force said in a statement that two B-52H Stratofortress bombers had “arrived at al Udeid Air Base, Qatar,” on Monday.

The bombers, it said, “are joining two other B-52 bombers” that arrived at the base last week and would be responsible for ensuring the protection of US and other NATO forces on the ground in Afghanistan if needed as they will be leaving the country, starting on May 1.

That withdrawal process is supposed to be completed by September 11.

In addition to the aircraft deployment, the Pentagon is also assembling a force of around 650 troops to send to Afghanistan to protect US forces as they leave the Asian country, according to several military officials.

Citing US military officials, CNN previously reported that military equipment was already being packed and shipped out of Afghanistan.

Austin has previously admitted extending the deployment of an aircraft carrier and bombers to the region to carry out strikes if needed.

General Scott Miller, who has been commanding the foreign forces in Afghanistan, said on Sunday that the forces would continue to have “the military means and capability to fully protect themselves during the ongoing retrograde and will support the Afghan security forces.”

“As we retrograde to zero US forces, we will turn over the military bases primarily to the Afghan Ministry of Defense and other Afghan forces,” Miller said.
