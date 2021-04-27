Gaza Envelope Settlers Remain in Shelters

Islam Times - Despite the relative calm experienced by the Zionist entity’s southern front after 3 continuous days of rocket fire from Gaza Strip, the settlers fear further escalation in the coming hours. Thus, they chose to remain in shelters.

According to the 'Israeli' "Walla" website, the sirens did not actually sound, but preparedness in the settlements continues, as the possibility of a severe military confrontation still exists.“Senior ‘Israeli’ officials said that the political-security cabinet authorized PM Benjamin Netanyahu, and War Minister Benni Gantz, to call for a substantial operation against Hamas if rocket fire continued.”The website recalled that "Over the last three days more than 40 rockets, 36 of them last Saturday night, were fired at settlements surrounding Gaza Strip," adding that the “Israel” had attacked "on the first two nights Hamas sites”."Gantz held an assessment session with senior officials in the military establishment, following the continued launching rockets, in which he instructed them to continue the readiness of the army and the internal front if an escalation happens in Gaza envelope."