Reports on Attack Targeting Ship in Saudi Port

Islam Times - Security firm Dryad Global said a ship had been attacked in the Saudi port of Yanbu.

Another security firm Neptune P2P Group previously reported a possible "explosion" at the King Fahd Port in Yanbu, adding that black smoke had been spotted near the southern entrance to the port.However, the Saudi Defense Ministry claimed that the kingdom's military destroyed an explosive-laden boat off the port city of Yanbu, Al Arabiya reported on Tuesday.The ministry has since launched a probe to identify the culprit behind the attempted attack.Saudi military bases and infrastructure have been repeatedly targeted by explosive-laden drones and boats, launched by Yemen’s Ansarullah revolutionary movement.The operations in retaliation against the extended Saudi-led war have intensified of late.