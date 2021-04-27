0
Tuesday 27 April 2021 - 23:17

Reports on Attack Targeting Ship in Saudi Port

Story Code : 929610
Reports on Attack Targeting Ship in Saudi Port
Another security firm Neptune P2P Group previously reported a possible "explosion" at the King Fahd Port in Yanbu, adding that black smoke had been spotted near the southern entrance to the port.

However, the Saudi Defense Ministry claimed that the kingdom's military destroyed an explosive-laden boat off the port city of Yanbu, Al Arabiya reported on Tuesday.

The ministry has since launched a probe to identify the culprit behind the attempted attack.

Saudi military bases and infrastructure have been repeatedly targeted by explosive-laden drones and boats, launched by Yemen’s Ansarullah revolutionary movement.

The operations in retaliation against the extended Saudi-led war have intensified of late.
Comment


Featured Stories
Myanmar
Myanmar's Junta to 'Positively' Consider ASEAN Suggestion on Ending Crisis
UK to Send Queen Elizabeth Aircraft Carrier to Japan, South Korea
UK to Send Queen Elizabeth Aircraft Carrier to Japan, South Korea
27 April 2021
Kerry Denies Telling Zarif of ‘Israeli’ Strikes after GOP Demands He Resign Over Leaked Audio
Kerry Denies Telling Zarif of ‘Israeli’ Strikes after GOP Demands He Resign Over Leaked Audio
27 April 2021
Israeli Army Hold Emergency Drill for Rocket Defense
Israeli Army Hold Emergency Drill for Rocket Defense
26 April 2021
Somalia: Rival Groups Clash in Mogadishu over President’s Mandate
Somalia: Rival Groups Clash in Mogadishu over President’s Mandate
26 April 2021
Venezuela Slams US Mishandling of Its Overseas Assets
Venezuela Slams US Mishandling of Its Overseas Assets
26 April 2021
Buying from the Thief: UAE Firm to Buy 22% of ‘Israeli’-occupied Natural Gas Field
Buying from the Thief: UAE Firm to Buy 22% of ‘Israeli’-occupied Natural Gas Field
26 April 2021
Turkey Summons US Ambassador over Biden
Turkey Summons US Ambassador over Biden's Armenian 'Genocide' Recognition
25 April 2021
Dozens Killed As Explosion Sparks Fire in Iraqi COVID-19 Hospital
Dozens Killed As Explosion Sparks Fire in Iraqi COVID-19 Hospital
25 April 2021
Israeli War Minister Threatens Gaza Strip
Israeli War Minister Threatens Gaza Strip
25 April 2021
Chinese Spokesperson: EU Should ‘Stop Sowing Discord’ in South China Sea
Chinese Spokesperson: EU Should ‘Stop Sowing Discord’ in South China Sea
25 April 2021
This Ramadan, Children In Yemen Are Struggling To Survive
This Ramadan, Children In Yemen Are Struggling To Survive
By Sarah Ferguson
24 April 2021
Official: US Won’t Take Pressure off Until Iran’s Steps Reversed
Official: US Won’t Take Pressure off Until Iran’s Steps Reversed
24 April 2021