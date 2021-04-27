0
Tuesday 27 April 2021 - 23:19

Iraqi Human Rights Commission: Death Toll of Hospital Fire in Baghdad May Hit 130

Story Code : 929611
Iraqi Human Rights Commission: Death Toll of Hospital Fire in Baghdad May Hit 130
"The approximate number of deaths, according to the testimonies obtained by the IHCHR team, may reach 130, including unidentified badly charred bodies," an IHCHR statement said, Xinhua reported.

According to the IHCHR team, the fire was caused by an explosion of an oxygen cylinder inside Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital dedicated to treating coronavirus patients in the East of the capital Baghdad, the statement added.

The IHCHR blames hospital officials for not adhering to the ministry of health instructions to limit the number of visitors to the hospital which is already overcrowded with coronavirus patients, according to the statement.

The hospital lacks an early-warning system for fire, in addition to the obvious failure of the hospital administration to rapidly rescue the patients, the statement noted.

The hospital fire has prompted Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to suspend Minister of Health Hassan Al-Tamimi and launched an investigation into the deadly incident.

 
Comment


Featured Stories
Myanmar
Myanmar's Junta to 'Positively' Consider ASEAN Suggestion on Ending Crisis
UK to Send Queen Elizabeth Aircraft Carrier to Japan, South Korea
UK to Send Queen Elizabeth Aircraft Carrier to Japan, South Korea
27 April 2021
Kerry Denies Telling Zarif of ‘Israeli’ Strikes after GOP Demands He Resign Over Leaked Audio
Kerry Denies Telling Zarif of ‘Israeli’ Strikes after GOP Demands He Resign Over Leaked Audio
27 April 2021
Israeli Army Hold Emergency Drill for Rocket Defense
Israeli Army Hold Emergency Drill for Rocket Defense
26 April 2021
Somalia: Rival Groups Clash in Mogadishu over President’s Mandate
Somalia: Rival Groups Clash in Mogadishu over President’s Mandate
26 April 2021
Venezuela Slams US Mishandling of Its Overseas Assets
Venezuela Slams US Mishandling of Its Overseas Assets
26 April 2021
Buying from the Thief: UAE Firm to Buy 22% of ‘Israeli’-occupied Natural Gas Field
Buying from the Thief: UAE Firm to Buy 22% of ‘Israeli’-occupied Natural Gas Field
26 April 2021
Turkey Summons US Ambassador over Biden
Turkey Summons US Ambassador over Biden's Armenian 'Genocide' Recognition
25 April 2021
Dozens Killed As Explosion Sparks Fire in Iraqi COVID-19 Hospital
Dozens Killed As Explosion Sparks Fire in Iraqi COVID-19 Hospital
25 April 2021
Israeli War Minister Threatens Gaza Strip
Israeli War Minister Threatens Gaza Strip
25 April 2021
Chinese Spokesperson: EU Should ‘Stop Sowing Discord’ in South China Sea
Chinese Spokesperson: EU Should ‘Stop Sowing Discord’ in South China Sea
25 April 2021
This Ramadan, Children In Yemen Are Struggling To Survive
This Ramadan, Children In Yemen Are Struggling To Survive
By Sarah Ferguson
24 April 2021
Official: US Won’t Take Pressure off Until Iran’s Steps Reversed
Official: US Won’t Take Pressure off Until Iran’s Steps Reversed
24 April 2021