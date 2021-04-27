0
Tuesday 27 April 2021 - 23:59

People Queue for Free Oxygen in India’s Ghaziabad As COVID Cases Soar

Story Code : 929614
People Queue for Free Oxygen in India’s Ghaziabad As COVID Cases Soar
Though cylinders aren’t being provided to people to take home, patients can come to the medical centers and use them till their oxygen levels normalize.

India TV News reported that volunteers have managed to arrange 25 big cylinders but they aren't enough when 500 COVID-19 patients are in dire need of oxygen.

India's 323,144 new cases over the past 24 hours stood below a worldwide peak of 352,991 hit on Monday, while 2,771 deaths took the toll to 197,894.

Delhi is in lockdown, as are the southern state of Karnataka and the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, although some states had been set to lift curbs this week.

India has turned to its armed forces for help as new cases have topped 300,000 since April 21.

India has converted hotels and railway coaches into critical care facilities to make up for the shortage of beds, but experts say the next crisis will be a lack of healthcare professionals.

India, with a population of about 1.3 billion, has a tally of 17.64 million infections, but experts believe it runs much higher.
Comment


Featured Stories
Myanmar
Myanmar's Junta to 'Positively' Consider ASEAN Suggestion on Ending Crisis
UK to Send Queen Elizabeth Aircraft Carrier to Japan, South Korea
UK to Send Queen Elizabeth Aircraft Carrier to Japan, South Korea
27 April 2021
Kerry Denies Telling Zarif of ‘Israeli’ Strikes after GOP Demands He Resign Over Leaked Audio
Kerry Denies Telling Zarif of ‘Israeli’ Strikes after GOP Demands He Resign Over Leaked Audio
27 April 2021
Israeli Army Hold Emergency Drill for Rocket Defense
Israeli Army Hold Emergency Drill for Rocket Defense
26 April 2021
Somalia: Rival Groups Clash in Mogadishu over President’s Mandate
Somalia: Rival Groups Clash in Mogadishu over President’s Mandate
26 April 2021
Venezuela Slams US Mishandling of Its Overseas Assets
Venezuela Slams US Mishandling of Its Overseas Assets
26 April 2021
Buying from the Thief: UAE Firm to Buy 22% of ‘Israeli’-occupied Natural Gas Field
Buying from the Thief: UAE Firm to Buy 22% of ‘Israeli’-occupied Natural Gas Field
26 April 2021
Turkey Summons US Ambassador over Biden
Turkey Summons US Ambassador over Biden's Armenian 'Genocide' Recognition
25 April 2021
Dozens Killed As Explosion Sparks Fire in Iraqi COVID-19 Hospital
Dozens Killed As Explosion Sparks Fire in Iraqi COVID-19 Hospital
25 April 2021
Israeli War Minister Threatens Gaza Strip
Israeli War Minister Threatens Gaza Strip
25 April 2021
Chinese Spokesperson: EU Should ‘Stop Sowing Discord’ in South China Sea
Chinese Spokesperson: EU Should ‘Stop Sowing Discord’ in South China Sea
25 April 2021
This Ramadan, Children In Yemen Are Struggling To Survive
This Ramadan, Children In Yemen Are Struggling To Survive
By Sarah Ferguson
24 April 2021
Official: US Won’t Take Pressure off Until Iran’s Steps Reversed
Official: US Won’t Take Pressure off Until Iran’s Steps Reversed
24 April 2021