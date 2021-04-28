Mossad Chief Spring Trip to US Worse Than Axed Winter Trip

Islam Times - Mossad director Yossi Cohen was supposed to visit with the new Biden administration in February as leader of an ‘Israeli’ delegation relating to the Iran issue.

Hopes were harbored on Cohen’s trip to influence US policy on Iran before Washington started offering concessions to Tehran relating to returning to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.At the time, ‘Israeli’ election polls indicated that Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu might remain in office for the foreseeable future. If so, the trip might have been the beginning of transitioning Cohen from Mossad director to the Zionist entity’s ‘Iran project’ manager.Cohen is expected to retire around June 6 after five-and-a-half years at the helm of the spy agency.The visit never happened and his visit this week will have less prominence and may be too late in the game to seriously influence US policy, which is already after multiple rounds of negotiations into returning to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, known as the JCPOA.The Mossad chief’s visit was delayed and delayed and he also lost control of aspects of the dialogue to National Security Council Chief Meir Ben-Shabbat and ‘Israeli’ military Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi.At the end of last week, the plan was for Cohen to meet only with CIA director William Burns today, along with Ben-Shabbat and Kohavi each separately meeting with their US counterparts.Instead of presenting cutting-edge intelligence to try to convince the Biden team to restructure its approach to the Islamic Republic, the meeting will take place when a full lifting of sanctions on Iran and even aspects of sequencing for that are already on the table.