0
Wednesday 28 April 2021 - 03:14

Sabotage to Have No Effect on Iran’s Nuclear Calculations: FP

Story Code : 929622
Sabotage to Have No Effect on Iran’s Nuclear Calculations: FP
Referring to the Zionist regime's sabotage actions against Iran's nuclear program, ‘Foreign Policy’ called it strategically “incoherent" and reiterated that they (Zionist regime) could not succeed in changing Iran's approach to the nuclear talks.

"These subversive actions not only did not persuade Iran to give up its nuclear program, but also strengthened its resolve to continue enriching uranium," Foreign Policy wrote in the analysis as written by a prominent analyst for West Asian Affairs.

"These covert and hidden actions, along with the weakening sanctions imposed by Washington against Iran in recent years, have created obstacles for Iran but have failed to convince it (Iran) to give up its nuclear ambitions.”

"These measures have failed to change Iran's approach to the nuclear negotiations. If they have done anything, they have strengthened Iran's determination to enrich uranium. Israeli attacks do not seem to be a sustainable strategy,” he wrote.

A sabotage took place at Natanz enrichment site on April 11, 2021. In this regard, Spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Behrouz Kamalvandi had announced the occurrence of this incident in a part of electricity network of Shahid Mostafa Ahmadi Roshan (Natanz enrichment facility).

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif showed reaction to the sabotage in Natanz Nuclear Enrichment Facility and emphasized, “Zionists want to take revenge on Iranian people because of lifting oppressive sanctions but we will not allow it and we will take revenge on the Zionists themselves.”

The US government withdrew from Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, on May 8, 2018 and imposed other sanctions on Iran, in addition to imposing sanctions suspended under this agreement.
