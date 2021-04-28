US Army Logistic Convoy Targeted in W Iraq, Al-Anbar Province

Islam Times - In the latest attack on US troops in Iraq, Iraqi sources reported that another US military logistics convoy was targeted in Al-Anbar province, west part of Iraq.

Iraqi sources reported that another US military logistics convoy was targeted in Iraq on Tuesday, Saberin news reported.A US military logistics convoy has been targeted in Fallujah, east of Anbar province in western Iraq.This is while that Iraqi sources reported the targeting of a logistics convoy in Iraq’s Diwaniyah and also another logistics convoy in Basra in southern Iraq.According to the report, no group has so far claimed responsibility for targeting the American convoy.A couple of days ago, a roadside bomb had recently exploded on a US military logistics convoy in Dhi Qar province.In recent months, US logistics convoys have been repeatedly targeted in various parts of Iraq. However, Americans continue to evade adherence to the Iraqi parliament's resolution to leave the country as soon as possible.