0
Wednesday 28 April 2021 - 03:16

US Army Logistic Convoy Targeted in W Iraq, Al-Anbar Province

Story Code : 929623
US Army Logistic Convoy Targeted in W Iraq, Al-Anbar Province
Iraqi sources reported that another US military logistics convoy was targeted in Iraq on Tuesday, Saberin news reported.

A US military logistics convoy has been targeted in Fallujah, east of Anbar province in western Iraq.

This is while that Iraqi sources reported the targeting of a logistics convoy in Iraq’s Diwaniyah and also another logistics convoy in Basra in southern Iraq.

According to the report, no group has so far claimed responsibility for targeting the American convoy.

A couple of days ago, a roadside bomb had recently exploded on a US military logistics convoy in Dhi Qar province.

 In recent months, US logistics convoys have been repeatedly targeted in various parts of Iraq. However, Americans continue to evade adherence to the Iraqi parliament's resolution to leave the country as soon as possible.
Related Stories
Iraqi Forces Capture 12 ISIL Terrorists in Al Anbar Province
Islam Times - Intelligence forces of the Iraqi Ministry of Interior have arrested 12 ISIL terrorist elements in Al Anbar Province.
Comment


Featured Stories
Myanmar
Myanmar's Junta to 'Positively' Consider ASEAN Suggestion on Ending Crisis
UK to Send Queen Elizabeth Aircraft Carrier to Japan, South Korea
UK to Send Queen Elizabeth Aircraft Carrier to Japan, South Korea
27 April 2021
Kerry Denies Telling Zarif of ‘Israeli’ Strikes after GOP Demands He Resign Over Leaked Audio
Kerry Denies Telling Zarif of ‘Israeli’ Strikes after GOP Demands He Resign Over Leaked Audio
27 April 2021
Israeli Army Hold Emergency Drill for Rocket Defense
Israeli Army Hold Emergency Drill for Rocket Defense
26 April 2021
Somalia: Rival Groups Clash in Mogadishu over President’s Mandate
Somalia: Rival Groups Clash in Mogadishu over President’s Mandate
26 April 2021
Venezuela Slams US Mishandling of Its Overseas Assets
Venezuela Slams US Mishandling of Its Overseas Assets
26 April 2021
Buying from the Thief: UAE Firm to Buy 22% of ‘Israeli’-occupied Natural Gas Field
Buying from the Thief: UAE Firm to Buy 22% of ‘Israeli’-occupied Natural Gas Field
26 April 2021
Turkey Summons US Ambassador over Biden
Turkey Summons US Ambassador over Biden's Armenian 'Genocide' Recognition
25 April 2021
Dozens Killed As Explosion Sparks Fire in Iraqi COVID-19 Hospital
Dozens Killed As Explosion Sparks Fire in Iraqi COVID-19 Hospital
25 April 2021
Israeli War Minister Threatens Gaza Strip
Israeli War Minister Threatens Gaza Strip
25 April 2021
Chinese Spokesperson: EU Should ‘Stop Sowing Discord’ in South China Sea
Chinese Spokesperson: EU Should ‘Stop Sowing Discord’ in South China Sea
25 April 2021
This Ramadan, Children In Yemen Are Struggling To Survive
This Ramadan, Children In Yemen Are Struggling To Survive
By Sarah Ferguson
24 April 2021
Official: US Won’t Take Pressure off Until Iran’s Steps Reversed
Official: US Won’t Take Pressure off Until Iran’s Steps Reversed
24 April 2021