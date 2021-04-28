Ayatollah Khamenei Wishes Success for Hezbollah, Palestinian Movements

Islam Times - The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has in separate messages to the leaders of Lebanese and Palestinian resistance groups wished success for Hezbollah and Hamas fighters as well as voiced his support for the Palestinian cause.

Imam Khamenei thanked the Lebanese and Palestinian resistance leaders for their notes of condolence over the demise of Deputy Chief of the IRG Quds Force Mohammad Hejazi last week.In a message to Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Imam Khamenei said: “I received your kind and brotherly condolence message on the unfortunate demise of the mujahid, General Seyyed Mohammad Hejazi, may God be pleased with him, and I thank you for your kindness.”The Leader said General Hejazi spent a lifetime of striving for the cause of God and passed away on that path.To Sayyed Nasrallah, the Leader stated: “May God protect and support you, and may He preserve the blessing of your presence for Islam and Muslims,” adding that he always prayed for Nasrallah.In a separate message on Tuesday, the Leader thanked the head of the political bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, reassuring the Palestinian leader of Iran’s support for the nation’s cause against Israeli occupation.“In the case of Palestine, we always sympathize and go along with our Palestinian Mujahedeen brothers, and we regard ourselves as being in the same trench, and we ask God Almighty for the victory of the Palestinian people,” he wrote.“May God help you in this rewarding and honorable path,” Imam Khamenei added.