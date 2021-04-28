Netanyahu Suffering New Political Crisis: High Court Freezes Pick for ‘Justice’ Minister

Islam Times - In another political deadlock inside the “Israeli” entity, the so-called Supreme Court moved to freeze the nomination of Likud Knesset member Ofir Akunis to “Justice” Minister amid an outcry by the Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit that his appointment is "illegal" and does not conform to the government's current power-sharing agreement.

Mendelblit railed against “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier Tuesday after Bibi attempted to ram Akunis' nomination through during a cabinet vote.The court's ruling temporarily freezes Akunis' appointment.“You’ve carried out a vote against [the position of] the attorney general, an unprecedented event,” Mendelblit reportedly shouted at cabinet members during the vote earlier Tuesday.“Don’t think this vote will pass," broadcaster Kan News reported the top attorney as saying. "It’s a vote held against the law.”A power-sharing agreement signed between Netanyahu and War Minister Benny Gantz, leader of the Blue and White party, prevents Netanyahu from appointing a “Justice” Minister without the latter's approval.The two had reportedly agreed to postpone the vote by 48 hours to supposedly decide on a suitable 'Justice' Minister.But according to “Israeli” Kan News, Netanyahu backtracked on the agreement and called for a sudden vote to nominate Akunis for the position, leading to a whirlwind of confusion and condemnation from Blue and White politicians and opposition lawmakers.