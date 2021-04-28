0
Wednesday 28 April 2021 - 09:21

MBS Admits Defeat: Negotiations with Ansarullah, Good Relations with Iran

In a TV interview to mark the fifth anniversary of Vision 2030, MBS underscored: “There is no doubt that the Houthis [Ansarullah] are Arabs at the end of the day, and it is inevitable that they will have to work with their brothers to end this conflict.”

“We hope that the Houthis will sit at the negotiating table to reach solutions that guarantee rights for all,” he added.

In parallel, MBS tried to flatter Iran by saying: “We hope to have a good relationship, we want it to grow and prosper.”

However, he claimed that tensions with Iran are caused by its “negative influences such as their nuclear program, their support for their regional proxies and their ballistic missiles program. We’re working with our partners to find solutions to these issues.”

Meanwhile, the Saudi royal admitted having differences with the US administration: “Like every family, brothers do not agree 100 percent on all issues and matters. This is similar when it comes to governments."

“As US administrations changed, the margin of difference may increase or decrease but we are in agreement throughout 90 percent of the policy of President [Joe] Biden and we hope to enhance it one way or another,” MBS said.
