US-‘Israel’ Working Group to Focus on Iran’s Missile, Drone Power

Islam Times - Fearful of Iran’s growing military might, the United States and the Zionist entity have decided to set up a working group focused on the Islamic Republic’s missile and drone capabilities.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan and his ‘Israeli’ counterpart, Meir Ben-Shabbat, agreed in a Tuesday meeting in Washington to establish an inter-agency working group to focus attention on Tehran’s military achievements, especially in the fields of drones and precision-guided missiles, and what they called Tehran’s supply of the hardware to resistance groups in West Asia.The decision was made after the regime grew increasingly tense over a potential revival of the 2015 multilateral deal on Iran’s nuclear program, which the US abandoned over three years ago under the influence of ‘Israeli’ and Saudi lobbying.The US and ‘Israeli’ officials discussed “serious concerns” about advancements in Iran’s nuclear program and its significant clout in the region, where the Islamic Republic has repeatedly foiled the Western plots, including by effectively helping Iraq and Syria defeat the US-sponsored Daesh [the Arabic acronym for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] terror group.The talks were held on the same day that the new round of talks was held between representatives of Iran and other signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal in Vienna, Austria.Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great progress in indigenously developing and manufacturing a broad range of equipment, making the Armed Forces self-sufficient in this regard.Additionally, Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the Islamic Republic will not hesitate to build up its defense capabilities, emphasizing such abilities are entirely meant for the purpose of defense and will be never subject to negotiations.Tel Aviv has also been wary of the Lebanese and Palestinian resistance groups’ growing military capabilities, as the occupation regime’s much-publicized missile interception systems have on numerous occasions proved inefficient.Earlier this year, a Zionist military commander said the Hezbollah resistance movement can fire 2,000 missiles per day towards the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories in case a military confrontation breaks out with Lebanon.