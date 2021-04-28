0
Wednesday 28 April 2021 - 23:49

Le Pen Warns France Will Face 'Explosion' in Security If Macron Re-Elected

Le Pen warned that if President Emmanuel Macron is re-elected for a new term, France might face even greater challenges to its security than nowadays, RIA Novosti reported.

"I think Emmanuel Macron's presidency will definitely be remembered for security and terrorist chaos. One can imagine that the second presidency, if there is one, would be a real explosion for the security situation of our country," Le Pen said.

Le Pen - who was Macron's main opponent in the last election - suggested that French citizens "have never faced such great danger" in their history as they do now.

She elaborated by bringing up the recent events at Rambouillet Commune, where an illegal migrant from Tunisia attacked and killed a local police administrative officer. The attacker is said to have arrived in France 10 years ago and has since been living in the country illegally.

Le Pen stressed that this Tunisian migrant is just one of 900,000 other illegal aliens, who are presumed to live in France.

The incident in Rambouillet is just one of many attacks to have happened in France over the past few years claiming the lives of around 250 people, and carried out by migrants. The last high-profile incident happened in October 2020, when an 18-year-old refugee of Chechen ethnicity beheaded French middle-school teacher Samuel Paty.

The politician's statement comes in the wake of an open letter signed by 1,200 former and present members of the French Armed Forces, which has come like a bombshell as it warns Paris of the country's alleged looming "disintegration" and the start of "civil war" if nothing is done regarding "Islamism and [immigrant] hordes in the suburbs".
