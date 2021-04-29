0
Thursday 29 April 2021 - 00:16

Danish Police Arrest Six People Suspected of Bankrolling, Joining Daesh

Story Code : 929770
Danish Police Arrest Six People Suspected of Bankrolling, Joining Daesh
Two of the suspects were detained in the cities of Aarhus and the capital Copenhagen after they traveled to Syria to join Daesh in the summer of 2014, police announced in a statement on Tuesday, Europe News reported.

One of that pair, a 29-year-old, was also said to have returned to Syria the following spring to work for the terrorist organization again.

Five of the suspects have been accused of financing terrorism, including the 29-year-old, who allegedly sent money to Daesh from Aarhus between 2013 and 2017.

Police added they believe the other four detainees acted as intermediaries by wiring the cash to Daesh at the man's request.

The arrests were carried out as part of an operation by the Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET) in coordination with police in East Jutland and Copenhagen.

In March, PET released an assessment of Denmark's terrorist threat level, stating the risk "remains significant".

Militants continue to pose the primary terrorist threat to Denmark, PET announced, particularly those who sympathize with – and are inspired by – Daesh and Al-Qaeda.
Related Stories
Court charges German man for joining Daesh
Islam Times - A German man has been charged with fighting alongside the Daesh Takfiri group in Syria and breaching Germany’s humanitarian and weapons laws.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei Wishes Success for Hezbollah, Palestinian Movements
Ayatollah Khamenei Wishes Success for Hezbollah, Palestinian Movements
MBS Admits Defeat: Negotiations with Ansarullah, Good Relations with Iran
MBS Admits Defeat: Negotiations with Ansarullah, Good Relations with Iran
28 April 2021
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet Launches Naval Combat Exercises
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet Launches Naval Combat Exercises
28 April 2021
Myanmar
Myanmar's Junta to 'Positively' Consider ASEAN Suggestion on Ending Crisis
27 April 2021
UK to Send Queen Elizabeth Aircraft Carrier to Japan, South Korea
UK to Send Queen Elizabeth Aircraft Carrier to Japan, South Korea
27 April 2021
Kerry Denies Telling Zarif of ‘Israeli’ Strikes after GOP Demands He Resign Over Leaked Audio
Kerry Denies Telling Zarif of ‘Israeli’ Strikes after GOP Demands He Resign Over Leaked Audio
27 April 2021
Israeli Army Hold Emergency Drill for Rocket Defense
Israeli Army Hold Emergency Drill for Rocket Defense
26 April 2021
Somalia: Rival Groups Clash in Mogadishu over President’s Mandate
Somalia: Rival Groups Clash in Mogadishu over President’s Mandate
26 April 2021
Venezuela Slams US Mishandling of Its Overseas Assets
Venezuela Slams US Mishandling of Its Overseas Assets
26 April 2021
Buying from the Thief: UAE Firm to Buy 22% of ‘Israeli’-occupied Natural Gas Field
Buying from the Thief: UAE Firm to Buy 22% of ‘Israeli’-occupied Natural Gas Field
26 April 2021
Turkey Summons US Ambassador over Biden
Turkey Summons US Ambassador over Biden's Armenian 'Genocide' Recognition
25 April 2021
Dozens Killed As Explosion Sparks Fire in Iraqi COVID-19 Hospital
Dozens Killed As Explosion Sparks Fire in Iraqi COVID-19 Hospital
25 April 2021
Israeli War Minister Threatens Gaza Strip
Israeli War Minister Threatens Gaza Strip
25 April 2021