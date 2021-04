Islam Times - Syria closed the door for accepting Presidential elections candidacy applications on Wednesday, with the total number of the submitted applications reaching 51 candidates, including 7 women.

On the last day before the deadline, the People’s Assembly received 10 new applications from the Supreme constitutional court, raising the total number of submitted applications up to 51.On April 18th, Speaker of the People’s Assembly announced the commencement of candidacy for Presidential elections as of Monday April 19th till April 28th, 2021.