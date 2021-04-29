0
Thursday 29 April 2021 - 12:12

Saudi Aggression Detains another Ship Carrying Diesel Oil to Yemen

Story Code : 929846
Saudi Aggression Detains another Ship Carrying Diesel Oil to Yemen
YPC spokesperson Issam al-Mutawakkil told Sheba News Agency that the ship “Tango”, which was banned from entering al-Hudaydah Seaport despite being inspected and obtaining permits from the United Nations [UN], is carrying diesel oil to the electricity sector.

Al-Mutawakkil also noted that the oil ships detained by the American-Saudi coalition of aggression sum up to six, one of which is loaded with diesel, while the five others are loaded with 128,035 tons of gas oil and diesel oil.

The spokesperson said that since the beginning of the year, no oil ship was allowed to dock at al-Hudaydah Port except for one diesel ship for public consumption, which amounted to 6.5% of the actual needs.

Al-Mutawakkil held the US-led coalition of aggression and the United Nations covering it, fully responsible for the repercussions of this arbitrary practice that increases the Yemeni people’s suffering.
Comment


Featured Stories
Drone Attack Targets Air Base Housing US Forces in Iraq
Drone Attack Targets Air Base Housing US Forces in Iraq
Rockets Fired at Two Myanmar Air Bases, No Casualties: Military
Rockets Fired at Two Myanmar Air Bases, No Casualties: Military
29 April 2021
Abdulsalam: Any Calls for Peace in Yemen Depends on Lifting Siege
Abdulsalam: Any Calls for Peace in Yemen Depends on Lifting Siege
29 April 2021
Ex-US Official: NATO Will Never Match Russia’s Military Strength
Ex-US Official: NATO Will Never Match Russia’s Military Strength
29 April 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei Wishes Success for Hezbollah, Palestinian Movements
Ayatollah Khamenei Wishes Success for Hezbollah, Palestinian Movements
28 April 2021
MBS Admits Defeat: Negotiations with Ansarullah, Good Relations with Iran
MBS Admits Defeat: Negotiations with Ansarullah, Good Relations with Iran
28 April 2021
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet Launches Naval Combat Exercises
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet Launches Naval Combat Exercises
28 April 2021
Myanmar
Myanmar's Junta to 'Positively' Consider ASEAN Suggestion on Ending Crisis
27 April 2021
UK to Send Queen Elizabeth Aircraft Carrier to Japan, South Korea
UK to Send Queen Elizabeth Aircraft Carrier to Japan, South Korea
27 April 2021
Kerry Denies Telling Zarif of ‘Israeli’ Strikes after GOP Demands He Resign Over Leaked Audio
Kerry Denies Telling Zarif of ‘Israeli’ Strikes after GOP Demands He Resign Over Leaked Audio
27 April 2021
Israeli Army Hold Emergency Drill for Rocket Defense
Israeli Army Hold Emergency Drill for Rocket Defense
26 April 2021
Somalia: Rival Groups Clash in Mogadishu over President’s Mandate
Somalia: Rival Groups Clash in Mogadishu over President’s Mandate
26 April 2021
Venezuela Slams US Mishandling of Its Overseas Assets
Venezuela Slams US Mishandling of Its Overseas Assets
26 April 2021