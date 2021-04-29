Saudi Aggression Detains another Ship Carrying Diesel Oil to Yemen

Islam Times - The Yemeni Petroleum Company [YPC] announced on Thursday morning that the US-Saudi coalition of aggression against Yemen detained a new ship carrying 23,960,000 tons of diesel oil.

YPC spokesperson Issam al-Mutawakkil told Sheba News Agency that the ship “Tango”, which was banned from entering al-Hudaydah Seaport despite being inspected and obtaining permits from the United Nations [UN], is carrying diesel oil to the electricity sector.Al-Mutawakkil also noted that the oil ships detained by the American-Saudi coalition of aggression sum up to six, one of which is loaded with diesel, while the five others are loaded with 128,035 tons of gas oil and diesel oil.The spokesperson said that since the beginning of the year, no oil ship was allowed to dock at al-Hudaydah Port except for one diesel ship for public consumption, which amounted to 6.5% of the actual needs.Al-Mutawakkil held the US-led coalition of aggression and the United Nations covering it, fully responsible for the repercussions of this arbitrary practice that increases the Yemeni people’s suffering.