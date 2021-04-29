0
Thursday 29 April 2021 - 23:18

US Deploys More Occupation Troops in Afghanistan to Secure Withdrawal

Story Code : 929939
“Elements of an Army Ranger task force will temporarily deploy to Afghanistan to assist with the force protection of forces on the ground as we initiate the withdrawal operations,” Jean-Pierre said in a prepared statement for reporters on Thursday.

The spokeswoman indicated that that US Central Command would continually assess force protection requirements in coordination with US Forces Afghanistan “in the weeks and months ahead,” and that US forces have the flexibility to move additional capabilities into and out of Afghanistan as required.

“The president’s intent is clear – the US military’s departure from Afghanistan will not be rushed or hasty. It will be deliberate, and will be conducted in a safe and responsible manner that ensures the protection of our forces. Potential adversaries should know that if they attack us [during] our withdrawal, we will defend ourselves, our partners with all the tools at our disposal,” Jean-Pierre warned, saying the Rangers “represent some of those tools.”
