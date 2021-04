Islam Times - France has started to put in place measures limiting access to French territory for people blocking the political process in Lebanon, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian claimed on Thursday.

Le Drian also alleged in a statement that France is taking similar measures for people involved in corruption in Lebanon.France has repeatedly claimed it would sanction the politicians delaying the cabinet formation in Lebanon.On October 22, 2020, PM-designate was tasked by President Michel Aoun to form the new government; however, the two leaders have failed to reach an agreement on the cabinet formula.