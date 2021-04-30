Dozens of Zionists Dead, Scores Injured in Stampede during Bonfire Festival

Islam Times - At least 40 Zionists are killed and scores of others injured, many critically, in a stampede during a bonfire festival held in the north of the occupied territories.

Tens of thousands were attending the annual Lag B'Omer festival at, what has been identified as, the tomb of a Zionist Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, in a town named as Meron in the occupied Palestinian territories.According to emergency services, 24 of those injured were in critical condition. Six helicopters were sent over to address the situation.Reports have so far put the number of the injured at more than 65, indicating that “dozens of participants in a concert had ‘slipped,’ falling on those below them in the stands and causing a crushing domino effect.” It added that the incident took place at around 1 a.m. on Friday at a bonfire lighting ceremony.Other reports have said the crush was caused after “a section of stadium seating had collapsed at the event site,” and many were killed as a result of asphyxiation after it was set off.Others were killed being trampled upon during the stampede.Footage recorded before the crush showed the thousands-strong participants dancing, reveling, and jumping on stands.