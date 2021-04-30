Abbas Announces Palestine's Election Postponed

Islam Times - The Head of Palestine’s National Authority (PNA) officially announced the Palestinian election postponed.

Announcing the postponement of the election on Friday, Mahmoud Abbas said the holding of the election depends on the possibility of the participation of occupied al-Quds in voting.Abbas stressed that he would continue to consult with the Palestinian groups, including, making decisions over the status of al-Quds city.The Spokesman of Hamas Movement Abdul Latif al-Qanu considered the movement's position against the postponement of the elections, saying it was a legitimate right, a popular will, a group, and a national consensus.The Palestinian parliamentary elections were scheduled to take place on May 22, 2021, after a 15-year hiatus, presidential elections on July 31, and national elections on August 31 in Palestine.Palestinian groups, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad, boycotted the Ramallah meeting on the postponement of the elections.