0
Friday 30 April 2021 - 09:44

India Covid Crisis: First Relief Supplies Arrive, Cases Hit New Record

Story Code : 930001
India Covid Crisis: First Relief Supplies Arrive, Cases Hit New Record
A Super Galaxy military transporter carrying more than 400 oxygen cylinders and other hospital equipment and nearly 1m rapid coronavirus tests landed at Delhi’s international airport on Friday.

India set another daily record rise of cases, with 386,452 new infections. There were also 3,498 new deaths, according to health ministry data.

“The United States is delivering supplies worth more than $100m in the coming days to provide urgent relief to our partners in India,” state department spokesperson Ned Price said Thursday.

Japan became the latest to offer help, announcing on Friday it would dispatch 300 oxygen concentrators and 300 ventilators to India.

“Japan stands with India, our friend and partner, in her efforts to fight (the) Covid-19 pandemic through this additional emergency assistance,” the foreign ministry said.

More than 40 countries have committed to sending vital medical aid, particularly oxygen supplies, the foreign secretary, Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters on Thursday.

The supplies include almost 550 oxygen-generating plants, more than 4,000 oxygen concentrators, 10,000 oxygen cylinders as well as 17 cryogenic tankers.

India has seen about 18.5 million infections, including more than 6m this month. More than 200,000 have died, although many experts suspect the real figure is much higher.

In many areas outside the main hotspots of the capital Delhi and Maharashtra state, hospitals are running out of beds as relatives of the sick desperately hunt for medicines and oxygen cylinders.

The country’s financial hub of Mumbai, one of the major cities reeling from the new wave, announced late on Thursday that it would halt inoculations from Friday to Sunday “owing to non-availability of vaccine stock”.

Until now, only “frontline” workers like medical staff, people over 45 and those with existing illnesses have been given the AstraZeneca shot or Bharat Biotech’s homegrown Covaxin.

But even this more modest program has faltered.

So far around 150m shots have been administered, equating to 11.5% of the population of 1.3 billion people. Just 25 million have had two shots.
Comment


Featured Stories
Abbas Announces Palestine
Abbas Announces Palestine's Election Postponed
Kyrgyz, Tajik Forces Exchange Fire in Worst Border Flare-Up in Years
Kyrgyz, Tajik Forces Exchange Fire in Worst Border Flare-Up in Years
30 April 2021
Blinken Meets Mossad Spy Chief for Talks on Iran
Blinken Meets Mossad Spy Chief for Talks on Iran
30 April 2021
Drone Attack Targets Air Base Housing US Forces in Iraq
Drone Attack Targets Air Base Housing US Forces in Iraq
29 April 2021
Rockets Fired at Two Myanmar Air Bases, No Casualties: Military
Rockets Fired at Two Myanmar Air Bases, No Casualties: Military
29 April 2021
Abdulsalam: Any Calls for Peace in Yemen Depends on Lifting Siege
Abdulsalam: Any Calls for Peace in Yemen Depends on Lifting Siege
29 April 2021
Ex-US Official: NATO Will Never Match Russia’s Military Strength
Ex-US Official: NATO Will Never Match Russia’s Military Strength
29 April 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei Wishes Success for Hezbollah, Palestinian Movements
Ayatollah Khamenei Wishes Success for Hezbollah, Palestinian Movements
28 April 2021
MBS Admits Defeat: Negotiations with Ansarullah, Good Relations with Iran
MBS Admits Defeat: Negotiations with Ansarullah, Good Relations with Iran
28 April 2021
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet Launches Naval Combat Exercises
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet Launches Naval Combat Exercises
28 April 2021
Myanmar
Myanmar's Junta to 'Positively' Consider ASEAN Suggestion on Ending Crisis
27 April 2021
UK to Send Queen Elizabeth Aircraft Carrier to Japan, South Korea
UK to Send Queen Elizabeth Aircraft Carrier to Japan, South Korea
27 April 2021
Kerry Denies Telling Zarif of ‘Israeli’ Strikes after GOP Demands He Resign Over Leaked Audio
Kerry Denies Telling Zarif of ‘Israeli’ Strikes after GOP Demands He Resign Over Leaked Audio
27 April 2021