0
Saturday 1 May 2021 - 02:20

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan Sign Ceasefire Agreement after Violent Border Clashes

Story Code : 930115
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan Sign Ceasefire Agreement after Violent Border Clashes
Tempers began to flare between local residents on Wednesday when Tajikistan installed surveillance cameras near the Golovnoi water intake facility, a vital distribution point in the arid region, where water for irrigation is of vast importance.

A day later, both countries moved their troops in. The clash was the latest in a long series of disputes caused by the poor demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, despite the two post-Soviet nations being independent for 30 years.

Thursday’s armed clashes between troops of the two countries not only caused more than dozens of casualties but led to the burning down of residential buildings, as well as a school and a border checkpoint.

A ceasefire was agreed in the evening, at 17.00 Moscow time.

Both Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), a group of nine countries that were formerly republics of the Soviet Union. They are also part of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a smaller, six-country military alliance. The largest member of CSTO and CIS, Russia, welcomed news of a ceasefire.

“We call on the parties, through further negotiations in the spirit of alliance and good neighborliness, to reach stable and long-term agreements that will normalize the situation,” a statement from Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, following the announcement.

On Friday morning, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov revealed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to act as a mediator between Bishkek and Dushanbe.

Following the ceasefire, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan agreed to hold talks in the Tajik city of Isfara, with the aim of solving the disagreement.
Comment


Featured Stories
Abbas Announces Palestine
Abbas Announces Palestine's Election Postponed
Kyrgyz, Tajik Forces Exchange Fire in Worst Border Flare-Up in Years
Kyrgyz, Tajik Forces Exchange Fire in Worst Border Flare-Up in Years
30 April 2021
Blinken Meets Mossad Spy Chief for Talks on Iran
Blinken Meets Mossad Spy Chief for Talks on Iran
30 April 2021
Drone Attack Targets Air Base Housing US Forces in Iraq
Drone Attack Targets Air Base Housing US Forces in Iraq
29 April 2021
Rockets Fired at Two Myanmar Air Bases, No Casualties: Military
Rockets Fired at Two Myanmar Air Bases, No Casualties: Military
29 April 2021
Abdulsalam: Any Calls for Peace in Yemen Depends on Lifting Siege
Abdulsalam: Any Calls for Peace in Yemen Depends on Lifting Siege
29 April 2021
Ex-US Official: NATO Will Never Match Russia’s Military Strength
Ex-US Official: NATO Will Never Match Russia’s Military Strength
29 April 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei Wishes Success for Hezbollah, Palestinian Movements
Ayatollah Khamenei Wishes Success for Hezbollah, Palestinian Movements
28 April 2021
MBS Admits Defeat: Negotiations with Ansarullah, Good Relations with Iran
MBS Admits Defeat: Negotiations with Ansarullah, Good Relations with Iran
28 April 2021
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet Launches Naval Combat Exercises
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet Launches Naval Combat Exercises
28 April 2021
Myanmar
Myanmar's Junta to 'Positively' Consider ASEAN Suggestion on Ending Crisis
27 April 2021
UK to Send Queen Elizabeth Aircraft Carrier to Japan, South Korea
UK to Send Queen Elizabeth Aircraft Carrier to Japan, South Korea
27 April 2021
Kerry Denies Telling Zarif of ‘Israeli’ Strikes after GOP Demands He Resign Over Leaked Audio
Kerry Denies Telling Zarif of ‘Israeli’ Strikes after GOP Demands He Resign Over Leaked Audio
27 April 2021