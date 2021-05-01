Saudi Crown Prince Bans Brother from Travelling

Islam Times - “Al-Ahed al-Jadeed” Twitter account unveiled on Saturday that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman [MBS] has ordered to ban his brother Prince Sultan Bin Salman from travelling.

In a tweet, the account pointed to the great recent confusion inside the royal palace, without elaborating.Ever since MBS assumed power, several detentions have been launched against Saudi princes, the last of which was in March 2020 when he arrested dozens of royals and confiscated huge amounts of their money.Earlier reports have confirmed that Sultan Bin Salman has been marginalized and isolated from his previous post at the Tourism Commission due to his direct remarks in several occasions that he doesn’t accept his brother’s policies, leading to MBS’ hostility.