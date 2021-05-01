0
Saturday 1 May 2021 - 23:24

Fears of Militarism as EU Approves $9.5 Billion Budget

Story Code : 930259
Fears of Militarism as EU Approves $9.5 Billion Budget
The massive funding that is equivalent to $9.5 billion is intended to improve European military might over the next seven years by supporting joint research and development projects with up to eight percent of it dedicated to what is described as new "disruptive technologies."

"We must increasingly be able to take our own security into our own hands, and to be a security player on the world stage," said EU internal market commissioner Thierry Breton on Thursday while speaking before the European Parliament. "The European Defense Fund is an essential building block in increasing independence for Europe."

Discussions have been raged for decades over the sort of role Brussels should presume on defense. EU member nations -- most of which are also members of the US-led NATO military alliance -- have persistently been reluctant to agree on efforts to integrate military capabilities.

France has spearheaded a push for EU "strategic autonomy," insisting that the coronavirus pandemic, a resurgent Russia and former US president Donald Trump's threats to cut off allies demonstrated that Europe had to be able to stand alone.

Some lawmakers opposed to the move accused the European Parliament of voting for militarism over common sense.

Independent Socialist MEP from Dublin Clare Daly slammed the vote on her Facebook page, saying: “Today the European Parliament had its last chance - with our group's rejection amendment for the European Defense Fund - to say NO to crossing the line and dumping €8 billion of public funds into weapons spending.”

The defense fund was originally proposed by previous EU chief Jean-Claude Juncker, who initially asked for 13 billion euros for the scheme.
Related Stories
French Drone Strike in Mali Kills 19 Civilians at Wedding Event
Islam Times - A French military drone strike in Mali has reportedly killed scores of civilians attending a wedding event in a remote village amid ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Guantánamo Detainee Takes On CIA ‘Black Sites’ in UN Human Rights Case
Guantánamo Detainee Takes On CIA ‘Black Sites’ in UN Human Rights Case
Haniyeh: Delaying Elections Has No Credible Justification
Haniyeh: Delaying Elections Has No Credible Justification
1 May 2021
Airstrike Hits Strategic Saudi Port of Jeddah: Report
Airstrike Hits Strategic Saudi Port of Jeddah: Report
1 May 2021
US Media Hype Al-Qaeda Threats as Pentagon Begins ‘Pullout’ From Afghanistan
US Media Hype Al-Qaeda Threats as Pentagon Begins ‘Pullout’ From Afghanistan
1 May 2021
Abbas Announces Palestine
Abbas Announces Palestine's Election Postponed
30 April 2021
Kyrgyz, Tajik Forces Exchange Fire in Worst Border Flare-Up in Years
Kyrgyz, Tajik Forces Exchange Fire in Worst Border Flare-Up in Years
30 April 2021
Blinken Meets Mossad Spy Chief for Talks on Iran
Blinken Meets Mossad Spy Chief for Talks on Iran
30 April 2021
Drone Attack Targets Air Base Housing US Forces in Iraq
Drone Attack Targets Air Base Housing US Forces in Iraq
29 April 2021
Rockets Fired at Two Myanmar Air Bases, No Casualties: Military
Rockets Fired at Two Myanmar Air Bases, No Casualties: Military
29 April 2021
Abdulsalam: Any Calls for Peace in Yemen Depends on Lifting Siege
Abdulsalam: Any Calls for Peace in Yemen Depends on Lifting Siege
29 April 2021
Ex-US Official: NATO Will Never Match Russia’s Military Strength
Ex-US Official: NATO Will Never Match Russia’s Military Strength
29 April 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei Wishes Success for Hezbollah, Palestinian Movements
Ayatollah Khamenei Wishes Success for Hezbollah, Palestinian Movements
28 April 2021
MBS Admits Defeat: Negotiations with Ansarullah, Good Relations with Iran
MBS Admits Defeat: Negotiations with Ansarullah, Good Relations with Iran
28 April 2021