US Convoy Smuggles Syrian Grain to Iraq: Report

Islam Times - A convoy, comprising 10 American trucks, has reportedly smuggled grain stolen from silos in Syria’s northeastern Hasakah Province to Iraq’s western Anbar Governorate.

Citing local sources, Syria’s official SANA news agency reported that the US trucks loaded with grain from Tal Allo silos, located in al-Ya’rubyia area in Qamishli countryside, entered Iraq via the al-Waleed Border Crossing.On Thursday, US occupation forces also took 32 trucks of stolen wheat out of Syria, the report said.The Americans, SANA said, are engaged in looting Syrian energy resources and grain with the help of the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance of mainly Kurdish militants operating against Damascus.The US troops control most of oil wells in Hasakah, where they have deployed thousands of truckloads of weapons as well as military and logistical equipment in recent months.Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the Western countries and their regional allies are aiding Takfiri terrorist groups that are wreaking havoc in the Arab country.Syria, which has not authorized the presence of the US military in its territory, says Washington is “plundering” the country’s oil.The presence of US terrorist forces in northeastern Syria has particularly irked local residents who have on several occasions stopped American military convoys.