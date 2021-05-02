0
Sunday 2 May 2021 - 13:27

South Africa in Shock after US Police Kills Sportsman

Story Code : 930345
South Africa in Shock after US Police Kills Sportsman
The 29-year-old sportsman, who was unarmed, was shot dead by police on April 14. His wife Lindsay Myeni had filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the police.

The body of Myeni arrived at the OR Tambo International Airport here on Saturday, Xinhua reported.

A brief prayer service was held at the airport before his remains were handed over to his family who will take the body back to his birthplace in the eastern province of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

His friends and family have described Myeni as a loving, kind and gentle person.

People protested as the remains of the late South African rugby player arrived at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, May 1, 2021.

"It is a sad indictment on Americans that their country continues to be associated with the senseless murder of black people by their police. The careless murder of our son has, if anything, diminished the little hope that there will be a sudden change in police attitudes," said Nonhlanhla Khoza, member of the Executive Council of the Department of Social Development of KZN, at the prayer service.

Reports said Myeni was killed during a confrontation with Hawaii police, who said they took action in response to a burglary call. However, Myeni's wife told the press that the burglary accusation was nonsense as her husband had indicated he was on his way home.
Comment


Featured Stories
Turkey: Term Genocide
Turkey: Term Genocide 'Has to Be Used' for Washington, Not Ankara
Huge Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Plant in Iran’s Qom
Huge Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Plant in Iran’s Qom
2 May 2021
Huge Fire Breaks Out near Israeli Regime
Huge Fire Breaks Out near Israeli Regime's Airport
2 May 2021
North Korea Says Biden Policy Shows US Intent on Being Hostile, Vows Response
North Korea Says Biden Policy Shows US Intent on Being Hostile, Vows Response
2 May 2021
Guantánamo Detainee Takes On CIA ‘Black Sites’ in UN Human Rights Case
Guantánamo Detainee Takes On CIA ‘Black Sites’ in UN Human Rights Case
1 May 2021
Haniyeh: Delaying Elections Has No Credible Justification
Haniyeh: Delaying Elections Has No Credible Justification
1 May 2021
Airstrike Hits Strategic Saudi Port of Jeddah: Report
Airstrike Hits Strategic Saudi Port of Jeddah: Report
1 May 2021
US Media Hype Al-Qaeda Threats as Pentagon Begins ‘Pullout’ From Afghanistan
US Media Hype Al-Qaeda Threats as Pentagon Begins ‘Pullout’ From Afghanistan
1 May 2021
Abbas Announces Palestine
Abbas Announces Palestine's Election Postponed
30 April 2021
Kyrgyz, Tajik Forces Exchange Fire in Worst Border Flare-Up in Years
Kyrgyz, Tajik Forces Exchange Fire in Worst Border Flare-Up in Years
30 April 2021
Blinken Meets Mossad Spy Chief for Talks on Iran
Blinken Meets Mossad Spy Chief for Talks on Iran
30 April 2021
Drone Attack Targets Air Base Housing US Forces in Iraq
Drone Attack Targets Air Base Housing US Forces in Iraq
29 April 2021
Rockets Fired at Two Myanmar Air Bases, No Casualties: Military
Rockets Fired at Two Myanmar Air Bases, No Casualties: Military
29 April 2021