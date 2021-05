Islam Times - Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General sheikh Naim Qassem pointed out that the causes of procrastination in the cabinet formation file are mere internal, adding that the parties concerned with the process have failed to reach an agreement in this regard.

In a televised interview, Sheikh Qassem indicated that the economic siege imposed on Lebanon is ongoing, adding that it is being used to exert more pressures on the country.His eminence stressed that Hezbollah supports the rationalization of the subsidy policy of the government, adding that the issue ,must be addressed objectively.