North Korea Warns US over Biden's Big Blunder

The statement, attributed to Kwon Jong Gun, head of the Foreign Ministry's department of US affairs, comes as the Biden administration is set to unveil a new strategy to deal with the isolated Asian nation.
The statement said President Biden made a "big blunder" when he called North Korea's and Iran's nuclear programs a security threat during a speech before a joint session of Congress on Wednesday. Biden said he would work with allies to address the threats with "diplomacy and stern deterrence."
The statement, published on a government news site, warned that North Korea could respond with "corresponding measures."
On Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration had completed a "thorough, rigorous and inclusive" policy review of North Korea. She said the administration's goal is aimed at completely denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula — something she noted the past four administrations had not achieved. The administration will not focus on achieving a grand bargain or rely on strategic patience, she said.