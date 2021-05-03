0
Monday 3 May 2021 - 01:37

A Leader of ISIL Terrorist Group Arrested in Turkey

Story Code : 930414
Turkish police detained a member of the ISIL Takfiri terrorist group in Istanbul, Sputnik reported.

According to the report, this terrorist was one of the most important people close to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of this terrorist group who was killed two years ago.

The mentioned terrorist was arrested in an operation carried out jointly by Turkish police and members of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization in Istanbul's Ataşehir district, police said.

Turkish police said they searched the detainee's apartment and seized cell phones, digital files and photos of him with a raised sword.
