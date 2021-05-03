“Israeli” Reports: Iranian Hackers Successfully Break into H&M Cyber System

Islam Times - “Israeli” media reported on Sunday that Iranian hackers successfully broke into the computer system of clothing retailer H&M “Israel” and are threatening to release data.

According to reports, the Iranian group identified as "N3tw0rm" has warned that it could release 110 gigabytes of data belonging to H&M “Israel” unless its demands, which have not been publicly specified, are met.Several other “Israeli” companies have recently been targeted in similar cyber-attacks.In December, Iranian hackers carried out a cyberattack against “Israel” Aerospace Industries.That cyber group, known as Pay2Key, published on its website a list of users of company Elta Systems as proof for breaching its system.