0
Monday 3 May 2021 - 10:13

“Israeli” Reports: Iranian Hackers Successfully Break into H&M Cyber System

Story Code : 930488
“Israeli” Reports: Iranian Hackers Successfully Break into H&M Cyber System
According to reports, the Iranian group identified as "N3tw0rm" has warned that it could release 110 gigabytes of data belonging to H&M “Israel” unless its demands, which have not been publicly specified, are met.

Several other “Israeli” companies have recently been targeted in similar cyber-attacks.

In December, Iranian hackers carried out a cyberattack against “Israel” Aerospace Industries.

That cyber group, known as Pay2Key, published on its website a list of users of company Elta Systems as proof for breaching its system.
Related Stories
Syria Reports Israeli Aggression on Areas in Deir Ez-Zur, Al-Bukamal
Islam Times - The Israeli regime has launched fresh airstrikes on eastern parts of Syria near the Iraqi border, Syrian media say, with reports falling ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei to Deliver Speech on Intl. Quds day
Ayatollah Khamenei to Deliver Speech on Intl. Quds day
Syria’s President Assad Grants Amnesty for Certain Crimes
Syria’s President Assad Grants Amnesty for Certain Crimes
3 May 2021
A general view of the Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan in East Jerusalem below the al-Aqsa mosque compound, on July 1, 2020.
Hamas: Liberation of al-Quds, Restoring Its Status Sacred Duty for All Muslims
3 May 2021
Turkey: Term Genocide
Turkey: Term Genocide 'Has to Be Used' for Washington, Not Ankara
2 May 2021
Huge Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Plant in Iran’s Qom
Huge Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Plant in Iran’s Qom
2 May 2021
Huge Fire Breaks Out near Israeli Regime
Huge Fire Breaks Out near Israeli Regime's Airport
2 May 2021
North Korea Says Biden Policy Shows US Intent on Being Hostile, Vows Response
North Korea Says Biden Policy Shows US Intent on Being Hostile, Vows Response
2 May 2021
Guantánamo Detainee Takes On CIA ‘Black Sites’ in UN Human Rights Case
Guantánamo Detainee Takes On CIA ‘Black Sites’ in UN Human Rights Case
1 May 2021
Haniyeh: Delaying Elections Has No Credible Justification
Haniyeh: Delaying Elections Has No Credible Justification
1 May 2021
Airstrike Hits Strategic Saudi Port of Jeddah: Report
Airstrike Hits Strategic Saudi Port of Jeddah: Report
1 May 2021
US Media Hype Al-Qaeda Threats as Pentagon Begins ‘Pullout’ From Afghanistan
US Media Hype Al-Qaeda Threats as Pentagon Begins ‘Pullout’ From Afghanistan
1 May 2021
Abbas Announces Palestine
Abbas Announces Palestine's Election Postponed
30 April 2021
Kyrgyz, Tajik Forces Exchange Fire in Worst Border Flare-Up in Years
Kyrgyz, Tajik Forces Exchange Fire in Worst Border Flare-Up in Years
30 April 2021