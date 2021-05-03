0
Monday 3 May 2021 - 10:17

Suspected Human Trafficking in US Leaves Almost 30 Casualties

Story Code : 930489
Suspected Human Trafficking in US Leaves Almost 30 Casualties
Four people were killed and more than two dozen others were hospitalized after a wooden boat capsized Sunday during a possible human smuggling operation just off the San Diego coast, authorities said.

Local lifeguards, the US Coast Guard and other agencies responded around 10:30 a.m. following reports of an overturned vessel near the peninsula of Point Loma, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, according to ABC News.

The original call was for a handful of people overboard but as rescuers arrived in boats and jet skis they quickly realized "it was going to be a bigger situation with more people," said San Diego Lifeguard Services Lt. Rick Romero.

"There are people in the water, drowning, getting sucked out the rip current there," he said.

When officials arrived on the scene near the Cabrillo National Monument there was a "large debris field" of broken wood and other items in the choppy waters. The wreckage of the vessel slowly disintegrated in the ocean after hitting a reef.

Seven people were found in the water, including three who had drowned, said Romero. One person was rescued from a cliff and the others managed to make it to shore on their own, he said.

Officials initially said 30 people were found, but the Coast Guard later said a total of 29 people were accounted for, including one person in critical condition and the four deceased individuals.

The Coast Guard said crews were still searching for more, since there was no official record of how many people were actually on the boat.

Twenty-five people were transported to hospitals with "a wide variety of injuries" including hypothermia, Romero said. Most of the victims were able to walk themselves to ambulances, he said.

Officials said the vessel is larger than the typical open-top wooden panga-style boats often used by smugglers to bring people illegally to the US from Mexico.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei to Deliver Speech on Intl. Quds day
Ayatollah Khamenei to Deliver Speech on Intl. Quds day
Syria’s President Assad Grants Amnesty for Certain Crimes
Syria’s President Assad Grants Amnesty for Certain Crimes
3 May 2021
A general view of the Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan in East Jerusalem below the al-Aqsa mosque compound, on July 1, 2020.
Hamas: Liberation of al-Quds, Restoring Its Status Sacred Duty for All Muslims
3 May 2021
Turkey: Term Genocide
Turkey: Term Genocide 'Has to Be Used' for Washington, Not Ankara
2 May 2021
Huge Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Plant in Iran’s Qom
Huge Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Plant in Iran’s Qom
2 May 2021
Huge Fire Breaks Out near Israeli Regime
Huge Fire Breaks Out near Israeli Regime's Airport
2 May 2021
North Korea Says Biden Policy Shows US Intent on Being Hostile, Vows Response
North Korea Says Biden Policy Shows US Intent on Being Hostile, Vows Response
2 May 2021
Guantánamo Detainee Takes On CIA ‘Black Sites’ in UN Human Rights Case
Guantánamo Detainee Takes On CIA ‘Black Sites’ in UN Human Rights Case
1 May 2021
Haniyeh: Delaying Elections Has No Credible Justification
Haniyeh: Delaying Elections Has No Credible Justification
1 May 2021
Airstrike Hits Strategic Saudi Port of Jeddah: Report
Airstrike Hits Strategic Saudi Port of Jeddah: Report
1 May 2021
US Media Hype Al-Qaeda Threats as Pentagon Begins ‘Pullout’ From Afghanistan
US Media Hype Al-Qaeda Threats as Pentagon Begins ‘Pullout’ From Afghanistan
1 May 2021
Abbas Announces Palestine
Abbas Announces Palestine's Election Postponed
30 April 2021
Kyrgyz, Tajik Forces Exchange Fire in Worst Border Flare-Up in Years
Kyrgyz, Tajik Forces Exchange Fire in Worst Border Flare-Up in Years
30 April 2021