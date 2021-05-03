Syria’s Supreme Constitutional Court Accepts Three Candidacy Applications to Run for President
Head of the Court Mohammad Jihad al-Lahham said in a press conference that the Court decided in its initial declaration to accept the candidacy applications of Abdullah Salloum Abdullah, Bashar Hafez al-Assad, and Mahmoud Ahmad Marai to run for president and to reject the rest applications for not meeting the constitutional and legal conditions.
However, al-Lahham pointed out that those whose applications were rejected have the right to appeal to the Court within three days starting on May 4th.