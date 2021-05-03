Syria’s Supreme Constitutional Court Accepts Three Candidacy Applications to Run for President

Islam Times - Syria’s Supreme Constitutional Court announced Monday that three candidacy applications to run for president are accepted and the rest are rejected for not meeting the constitutional and legal conditions.

Head of the Court Mohammad Jihad al-Lahham said in a press conference that the Court decided in its initial declaration to accept the candidacy applications of Abdullah Salloum Abdullah, Bashar Hafez al-Assad, and Mahmoud Ahmad Marai to run for president and to reject the rest applications for not meeting the constitutional and legal conditions.However, al-Lahham pointed out that those whose applications were rejected have the right to appeal to the Court within three days starting on May 4th.