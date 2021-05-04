0
Tuesday 4 May 2021 - 05:57

Pakistan Urges Holding Int'l Quds Day Ceremony

The leaders and the representatives of political and religious groups in Pakistan despite the COVID-19 outbreak in the Asian country through releasing statements, communiqué, and interviews called on people to hold international Quds day by full observance of health protocols.

Allama Raja Nasser Abbas Jafari, Secretary-General of the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan (MWM), in a statement condemning the continuing occupation and crimes of the Israeli regime, stressed that Pakistani Muslims always support the Palestinian people.

The last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan has been named International Quds Day on the initiative of Late Imam Khomeini, the great founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

With the start of the holy month of Ramadan, a new round of Israeli Anti-Palestinian military attacks has intensified in the Gaza Strip, Al-Quds, and other Palestinian areas.
