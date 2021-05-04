0
Tuesday 4 May 2021 - 06:04

Colombia: At Least 17 Dead, 800 Injured During Recent Protests

Story Code : 930632
Colombia: At Least 17 Dead, 800 Injured During Recent Protests
The Ombudsman's Office said 16 civilians and one police officer died in violence during the protests that began throughout the country on April 28, while 846 people, including 306 civilians, were injured.

The Colombian Ministry of Defense said 864 people were injured, including 306 civilians, during the protests.

The Colombian government recently announced that it intends to raise about $ 6 billion and $ 300 million in taxes under the new reforms from 2022 to 2031 to increase economic stability.

The Colombian government's decision has provoked widespread protests in the country.

In this regard, Colombian President Iván Duque announced on Sunday that he was abandoning the proposed tax reform program amid deadly protests and widespread opposition from lawmakers, but stressed that tax reform is still needed to ensure financial stability.

Despite the Colombian government's withdrawal from its tax reform plan, protests continue in the country.
Related Stories
At Least 17 Dead in US High School Terrorist Attack
Islam Times - At least 17 people have been killed in Florida after a terrorist opened fire on a local high school, in one of the deadliest mass shootings in US modern history.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei to Deliver Speech on Intl. Quds day
Ayatollah Khamenei to Deliver Speech on Intl. Quds day
Syria’s President Assad Grants Amnesty for Certain Crimes
Syria’s President Assad Grants Amnesty for Certain Crimes
3 May 2021
A general view of the Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan in East Jerusalem below the al-Aqsa mosque compound, on July 1, 2020.
Hamas: Liberation of al-Quds, Restoring Its Status Sacred Duty for All Muslims
3 May 2021
Turkey: Term Genocide
Turkey: Term Genocide 'Has to Be Used' for Washington, Not Ankara
2 May 2021
Huge Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Plant in Iran’s Qom
Huge Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Plant in Iran’s Qom
2 May 2021
Huge Fire Breaks Out near Israeli Regime
Huge Fire Breaks Out near Israeli Regime's Airport
2 May 2021
North Korea Says Biden Policy Shows US Intent on Being Hostile, Vows Response
North Korea Says Biden Policy Shows US Intent on Being Hostile, Vows Response
2 May 2021
Guantánamo Detainee Takes On CIA ‘Black Sites’ in UN Human Rights Case
Guantánamo Detainee Takes On CIA ‘Black Sites’ in UN Human Rights Case
1 May 2021
Haniyeh: Delaying Elections Has No Credible Justification
Haniyeh: Delaying Elections Has No Credible Justification
1 May 2021
Airstrike Hits Strategic Saudi Port of Jeddah: Report
Airstrike Hits Strategic Saudi Port of Jeddah: Report
1 May 2021
US Media Hype Al-Qaeda Threats as Pentagon Begins ‘Pullout’ From Afghanistan
US Media Hype Al-Qaeda Threats as Pentagon Begins ‘Pullout’ From Afghanistan
1 May 2021
Abbas Announces Palestine
Abbas Announces Palestine's Election Postponed
30 April 2021
Kyrgyz, Tajik Forces Exchange Fire in Worst Border Flare-Up in Years
Kyrgyz, Tajik Forces Exchange Fire in Worst Border Flare-Up in Years
30 April 2021