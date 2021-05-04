Rockets Target Iraqi Military Base Hosting US Forces

Islam Times - Iraqi sources reported on Monday night that rockets had been fired at Balad airbase in Iraq's Salah al-Din province, which hosts US forces.

Iraq's Saberin news channel put the number of rockets fired at the base at 10, noting that nine rockets hit the US military base at Balad base.According to the Saberin news channel, parts of the Balad airbase caught fire following the rocket attack.The source called the attack the deadliest attack on US bases in Iraq in a year.The Saberin news channel did not provide further details or possible casualties in the attack.The Balad military base is the largest airbase in Iraq, located 60 km north of Baghdad, the capital of Iraq.US convoys and military bases in Iraq have been repeatedly attacked in recent months.Many Iraqi people and groups demand the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq, and the Iraqi parliament has approved a plan for the withdrawal of these forces.