0
Tuesday 4 May 2021 - 06:06

Rockets Target Iraqi Military Base Hosting US Forces

Story Code : 930633
Rockets Target Iraqi Military Base Hosting US Forces
Iraq's Saberin news channel put the number of rockets fired at the base at 10, noting that nine rockets hit the US military base at Balad base.

According to the Saberin news channel, parts of the Balad airbase caught fire following the rocket attack.

The source called the attack the deadliest attack on US  bases in Iraq in a year.

The Saberin news channel did not provide further details or possible casualties in the attack.

The Balad military base is the largest airbase in Iraq, located 60 km north of Baghdad, the capital of Iraq.

US convoys and military bases in Iraq have been repeatedly attacked in recent months.

Many Iraqi people and groups demand the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq, and the Iraqi parliament has approved a plan for the withdrawal of these forces.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei to Deliver Speech on Intl. Quds day
Ayatollah Khamenei to Deliver Speech on Intl. Quds day
Syria’s President Assad Grants Amnesty for Certain Crimes
Syria’s President Assad Grants Amnesty for Certain Crimes
3 May 2021
A general view of the Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan in East Jerusalem below the al-Aqsa mosque compound, on July 1, 2020.
Hamas: Liberation of al-Quds, Restoring Its Status Sacred Duty for All Muslims
3 May 2021
Turkey: Term Genocide
Turkey: Term Genocide 'Has to Be Used' for Washington, Not Ankara
2 May 2021
Huge Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Plant in Iran’s Qom
Huge Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Plant in Iran’s Qom
2 May 2021
Huge Fire Breaks Out near Israeli Regime
Huge Fire Breaks Out near Israeli Regime's Airport
2 May 2021
North Korea Says Biden Policy Shows US Intent on Being Hostile, Vows Response
North Korea Says Biden Policy Shows US Intent on Being Hostile, Vows Response
2 May 2021
Guantánamo Detainee Takes On CIA ‘Black Sites’ in UN Human Rights Case
Guantánamo Detainee Takes On CIA ‘Black Sites’ in UN Human Rights Case
1 May 2021
Haniyeh: Delaying Elections Has No Credible Justification
Haniyeh: Delaying Elections Has No Credible Justification
1 May 2021
Airstrike Hits Strategic Saudi Port of Jeddah: Report
Airstrike Hits Strategic Saudi Port of Jeddah: Report
1 May 2021
US Media Hype Al-Qaeda Threats as Pentagon Begins ‘Pullout’ From Afghanistan
US Media Hype Al-Qaeda Threats as Pentagon Begins ‘Pullout’ From Afghanistan
1 May 2021
Abbas Announces Palestine
Abbas Announces Palestine's Election Postponed
30 April 2021
Kyrgyz, Tajik Forces Exchange Fire in Worst Border Flare-Up in Years
Kyrgyz, Tajik Forces Exchange Fire in Worst Border Flare-Up in Years
30 April 2021