0
Tuesday 4 May 2021 - 10:46

Baghdad Summons Turkish Envoy over Ankara’s Ongoing Violations in Northern Iraq

Story Code : 930666
Baghdad Summons Turkish Envoy over Ankara’s Ongoing Violations in Northern Iraq
“The Iraqi government expresses its strong dissatisfaction and condemnation regarding the presence of Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar in Iraqi territories without coordination or prior approval by competent authorities, and his meeting with Turkish forces who are illegally present in the region,” Iraqi Deputy Foreign Minister Nizar al-Khairallah said in a statement on Monday, the official Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported.

The ministry also denounced Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu’s statements about establishing a permanent Turkish military base in northern Iraq.

“The Iraqi government categorically rejects the ongoing violation of Iraq's sovereignty by Turkish forces,” the statement noted.

“The continuation of such an approach is inconsistent with friendly relations, the principle of good neighborliness, as well as relevant international law and norms,” the ministry stressed.

Turkish military forces launched operations Pence-Simsek and Pence-Yildirim on April 23 in northern Iraq’s Metina and Avasin-Basyan regions in pursuit of members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militant group.

Akar said on Sunday evening that seven more PKK militants, including a senior commander, had been neutralized in Turkey’s recent cross-border operations.

“The number of neutralized terrorists has reached 53,” the Turkish defense chief added.

Akar said bodies of the terrorists were found in a cave, which needed special techniques to enter.

He went on to say that Turkey has so far lost seven soldiers in the operations.

Turkish forces have also seized arms and advanced ammunition during the offensives, the Turkish defense minister pointed out.
Comment


Featured Stories
Baghdad Summons Turkish Envoy over Ankara’s Ongoing Violations in Northern Iraq
Baghdad Summons Turkish Envoy over Ankara’s Ongoing Violations in Northern Iraq
Ireland: Israel Should Respect Int
Ireland: Israel Should Respect Int'l Law
4 May 2021
Biden Tells Mossad Chief US Not Close to Rejoining Iran Deal: Report
Biden Tells Mossad Chief US Not Close to Rejoining Iran Deal: Report
4 May 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei to Deliver Speech on Intl. Quds day
Ayatollah Khamenei to Deliver Speech on Intl. Quds day
3 May 2021
Syria’s President Assad Grants Amnesty for Certain Crimes
Syria’s President Assad Grants Amnesty for Certain Crimes
3 May 2021
A general view of the Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan in East Jerusalem below the al-Aqsa mosque compound, on July 1, 2020.
Hamas: Liberation of al-Quds, Restoring Its Status Sacred Duty for All Muslims
3 May 2021
Turkey: Term Genocide
Turkey: Term Genocide 'Has to Be Used' for Washington, Not Ankara
2 May 2021
Huge Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Plant in Iran’s Qom
Huge Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Plant in Iran’s Qom
2 May 2021
Huge Fire Breaks Out near Israeli Regime
Huge Fire Breaks Out near Israeli Regime's Airport
2 May 2021
North Korea Says Biden Policy Shows US Intent on Being Hostile, Vows Response
North Korea Says Biden Policy Shows US Intent on Being Hostile, Vows Response
2 May 2021
Guantánamo Detainee Takes On CIA ‘Black Sites’ in UN Human Rights Case
Guantánamo Detainee Takes On CIA ‘Black Sites’ in UN Human Rights Case
1 May 2021
Haniyeh: Delaying Elections Has No Credible Justification
Haniyeh: Delaying Elections Has No Credible Justification
1 May 2021
Airstrike Hits Strategic Saudi Port of Jeddah: Report
Airstrike Hits Strategic Saudi Port of Jeddah: Report
1 May 2021