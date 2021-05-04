US Mediator Sides with ‘Israel’, Rejects Lebanon’s Insistence on Right to Demarcate Maritime Border at Line 29

Islam Times - The Lebanese delegation for indirect negotiations to demarcate the southern maritime borders met Tuesday with President Michel Aoun after the return of its members from the fifth round of talks in Naqoura. The delegation briefed the President on the deliberations which took place during the meeting with the participation of the US delegation, clarifying that the head of the US delegation requested that the negotiation be limited only between the Israeli line and the Lebanese line, which are deposited with the United Nations, i.e. within an area of 860 square kilometers.



The US stance rejects Lebanon’s insistence on its right to demarcate its southern maritime border at line 29 which secures an additional 1,430 square kilometers of sea.



For his part, President Aoun instructed the delegation not to pursue negotiations linked to preconditions, but rather to adopt international law, highlighting Lebanon’s determination to preserve rights to invest its wealth.



The 5th round of indirect negotiations on the demarcation of maritime borders between Lebanon and the Israeli enemy was held on Tuesday at a UNIFIL post in Ras al-Naqoura, under the auspices of the UN and with the mediation of the United States.