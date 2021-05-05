0
Wednesday 5 May 2021 - 01:50

Ashraf Ghani: It Is Time for Withdrawal of US Troops from Afghanistan

Story Code : 930808
Ashraf Ghani: It Is Time for Withdrawal of US Troops from Afghanistan
Ashraf Ghani added that the continuation of the war in Afghanistan is not justified after the withdrawal of American troops.

In a piece penned by Ghani and published by Foreign Affairs magazine on Tuesday, the Afghan president called President Biden's move to withdraw US forces from the country after nearly 20 years "a turning point."

"President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw the remaining 2,500 US troops from Afghanistan by September represents a turning point for the country and our neighbors," Ghani writes. "The Afghan government respects the decision and views it as a moment of both opportunity and risk for itself, for Afghans, for the Taliban, and for the region."

However, he also says that the US and NATO funding of security forces in the nation could be the "single most important contribution" that can be made internationally to help with peace in the country.

At the same time, US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said the United States is ready to draw down its forces from Afghanistan.

"But we’ve also been clear that even as our forces are drawing down and pulling out of Afghanistan, we are not withdrawing, we are not disengaging.  We intend to be very active diplomatically in terms of trying to advance negotiations and a political settlement between the Government of Afghanistan, the Taliban, and other key parties.  We intend to sustain our assistance to Afghanistan, including development, economic, humanitarian; our support for Afghanistan’s security forces as well," Blinken told a joint news conference with his British counterpart in London ahead of the G7 summit.

"With regard to Afghanistan, as we work toward the decision that President Biden made, we spent a good deal of time very actively consulting with our NATO partners and NATO Allies," he added.
Comment


Featured Stories
Baghdad Summons Turkish Envoy over Ankara’s Ongoing Violations in Northern Iraq
Baghdad Summons Turkish Envoy over Ankara’s Ongoing Violations in Northern Iraq
Ireland: Israel Should Respect Int
Ireland: Israel Should Respect Int'l Law
4 May 2021
Biden Tells Mossad Chief US Not Close to Rejoining Iran Deal: Report
Biden Tells Mossad Chief US Not Close to Rejoining Iran Deal: Report
4 May 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei to Deliver Speech on Intl. Quds day
Ayatollah Khamenei to Deliver Speech on Intl. Quds day
3 May 2021
Syria’s President Assad Grants Amnesty for Certain Crimes
Syria’s President Assad Grants Amnesty for Certain Crimes
3 May 2021
A general view of the Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan in East Jerusalem below the al-Aqsa mosque compound, on July 1, 2020.
Hamas: Liberation of al-Quds, Restoring Its Status Sacred Duty for All Muslims
3 May 2021
Turkey: Term Genocide
Turkey: Term Genocide 'Has to Be Used' for Washington, Not Ankara
2 May 2021
Huge Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Plant in Iran’s Qom
Huge Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Plant in Iran’s Qom
2 May 2021
Huge Fire Breaks Out near Israeli Regime
Huge Fire Breaks Out near Israeli Regime's Airport
2 May 2021
North Korea Says Biden Policy Shows US Intent on Being Hostile, Vows Response
North Korea Says Biden Policy Shows US Intent on Being Hostile, Vows Response
2 May 2021
Guantánamo Detainee Takes On CIA ‘Black Sites’ in UN Human Rights Case
Guantánamo Detainee Takes On CIA ‘Black Sites’ in UN Human Rights Case
1 May 2021
Haniyeh: Delaying Elections Has No Credible Justification
Haniyeh: Delaying Elections Has No Credible Justification
1 May 2021
Airstrike Hits Strategic Saudi Port of Jeddah: Report
Airstrike Hits Strategic Saudi Port of Jeddah: Report
1 May 2021