Islam Times - The Representative of the Hamas Movement in Tehran, Khalid Qoddoumi, said that thanks to Imam Khomeini's initiative, Quds Day has united all Muslims against their sole enemy, Israel, in one day.

In an interview with Iranian Agency, Qoddoumi stated that the Europeans had no rationality in supporting Israel, and this had been clear for all freedom fighters across the world.The last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan has been named International Quds Day on the initiative of Late Imam Khomeini, the great founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran.