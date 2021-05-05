Top Bahraini Cleric: Al-Quds Is Nearer than Ever to Being Liberated, Cleansed from Zionists’ Abomination

Islam Times - Bahrain’s top cleric and Shia spiritual leader Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim delivered a speech marking the International al-Quds Day, in which His Eminence stressed that al-Quds, the capital of Palestine, is nearer than ever to being liberated from the Zionists’ abomination.

As he lashed out at those walking in the path of normalization, which he referred to as the path of loss and doom, Ayatollah Qassim outlined that the Bahraini people -unlike their regime- will stand firmly against the official processes to normalize ties with the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime.“Our people’s choice is the dauntless resistance on the long run to achieve their rights and the rights of the Ummah,” Sheikh Qassim said, stressing that “al-Quds today is nearer than ever to being fully liberated from the Zionist fist despite the ‘Israeli’ insistence to Judaize it and despite the ‘Deal of the Century.’”“The Bahraini people support death in the path of Allah and for the cause of liberating al-Quds and Palestine, and protecting the nation, its religion and unity,” His Eminence added, praising the Bab al-Amoud uprising as a serious and initial warning before the earthshaking explosion that will happen at the hands of all the free people.“The giant resistance front, with its growing and free Palestinian resistance factions, and millions of the youths, believe that al-Quds, Palestine, and the religion are ahead of money, blood, and souls.”“Bahrain has been chosen as the first center to which the humanitarian component of this scheme [Zionists and Jews] flock from anywhere, just like the Palestinian issue’s first days,” Sheikh Qassim said, noting, however, that “the Bahraini people’s stance towards normalization and Zionist flooding is the choice of the dauntless resistance.