Ansarullah Leader Reiterates Yemenis’ Unswerving Support of Palestine in Int’l Quds Day Speech

Islam Times - Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine al-Houthi delivered a speech marking the International al-Quds Day, during which he labelled the occasion as an important one to revive the nation, raise awareness of responsibility towards its central cause.

“Our Yemeni people continue unswervingly in their adherence supporting the Palestinian people to liberate Palestine, the holy sites and the rest of the occupied Arab territories,” Sayyed al-Houthi underscored, renewing, in the same respect, calls for the Saudi regime to release the Palestinian detainees held in the kingdom’s prisons in exchange of releasing Saudi servicemen held in Yemen.“We’ve exerted efforts and offered Saudi Arabia different options regarding the Palestinian kidnappees to release them,” the Ansarullah Leader noted, explaining that among the options was a deal to release the detained pilots in exchange of releasing Saudi officers held by us, but the Saudi regime is still stubborn, and is clearly fawning the Zionist regime to keep the Hamas-related detainees as an immolation the keeps it close to the ‘Israeli’ enemy.“Our people consider the ‘Israeli’ enemy a threat to the entire nation, to regional and international peace and stability,” Sayyed al-Houthi said, underscoring that the ‘Israeli’ enemy is a usurper entity that has no legitimacy, and a cancerous gland that must be eradicated.Furthermore, the Yemeni resistance leader slammed normalizing ties with the enemy as it exposed some countries’ loyalty to the Zionists in a reversal to true and natural position, and a betrayal of Islam and Muslims.Meanwhile, Sayyed al-Houthi hailed the free resistance of the people of al-Quds in face of the Zionist enemy’s targeting of the al-Aqsa Mosque and its aggressive practices such as raids and harassment among others…And to whom he referred as “the enemy’s leaders”, Sayyed al-Houthi said: “You are today in a big trouble as the confrontation turned to be with the serious and honest sons of this nation who depend on Allah [in their confrontation].