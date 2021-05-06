0
Thursday 6 May 2021 - 02:04

Daesh Terrorists Attack Two Oil Wells in Northern Iraq

According to reports, oil officials and security sources said that the attacks had not affected production at the Bai Hassan oil field, adding that the fires near the oil wells had been quickly controlled without causing significant damage or disrupting operations.

A statement from the Iraqi Oil Ministry said one of the fires at Well 177 had been put out and emergency teams were working to halt a second at Well 183.

The terrorists also attacked a nearby security post during the assault, killing one policeman and wounding three others, security sources said.

According to one of the security officials, the attack on the post was meant to distract police and allow other militants to plant the bombs.

Meanwhile, Iraq’s al-Sumaria television, citing security sources, reported on Wednesday that oil production at the two oil wells had been halted due to the bomb attacks.

The country’s Oil Ministry confirmed that Well 177 and Well 183 at the Bai Hassan oil field had been blown up, adding that a number of security forces had been killed and wounded in the attacks, without offering the number of casualties.

The last attack on Bai Hassan oilfield claimed by Daesh occurred on April 17, when the terrorists used explosives to attack two oil wells without causing significant damage.
