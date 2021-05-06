0
Thursday 6 May 2021 - 02:20

Venezuela Parliament Chooses New Members of Electoral Board

Story Code : 931018
In accordance with the Venezuelan constitution, the new CNE rectors, who have ten substitute deputies, were sworn in at the National Assembly to represent the civil society and citizen power as well as the faculties of Law and Political Science from all national universities across the country.

The main rector for the civil society is Alexis Corredor Perez, who will have Carlos Quintero Cuevas as the first alternate and Francisco Garces as the second alternate, Telesur reported.

The Caracas-based news network said Pedro Calzadilla was appointed as the principal rector for the citizen power sector, Gustavo Vizcaino as his first substitute, and Saul Bernal Pena as the second substitute.

The main rector for the faculties of Law and Political Science from all national universities is Roberto Antonio Picon, with Conrado Ramon Perez as his first substitute and Leon Antonio Arismendi as his second, it added.

Picon, who was chosen as the universities’ main rector and has links to the government opposition, told Reuters in an interview that the newly-elected CNE board was “the most balanced” in the past 17 years.

However, he added, “We will try to overcome all the obstacles that exist so that people again believe in the vote as an instrument of change.”

President of the National Assembly Jorge Jesus Rodriguez Gomez described the CNE members as the “voice of the people” and responsible for upcoming democratic elections in the Latin American country.

“They will be the administrators of the voice of the people that will be expressed in elections in the next seven years in Venezuela,” he said during the session.

Regional elections are due to be held in Venezuela before the end of the year.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington would work with its partners in the region to keep the pressure on Venezuela.
