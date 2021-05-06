0
Thursday 6 May 2021 - 03:41

Int'l Quds Day; Nightmare for Zionists: Iraqi Cleric

Story Code : 931021
Int
Speaking at the Second International Congress of Holy Quds, held via videoconferencing on Wednesday, Fouad Kazem al-Meqdadi referred to the normalization of relations of some Arab countries with the Zionist Regime, saying: “The normalization of relations is not a new phenomenon, and it has existed in the past. The Zionists sought to create a false identity for the Zionist regime and to create a Palestine that does not seek resistance. Because resistance movements are threats to Israel.”

“The enemies sought to reduce Palestine to an Arab issue that had nothing to do with the Islamic world so that they could communicate with non-Arab Muslim countries,” al-Meqdadi added.

“The enemies took advantage of the Arab defeat of Israel, claiming that the Israeli army is an invincible army that the Arab countries cannot defeat. This was the starting point for the normalization of relations with Israel. In the first step, Israel sought to normalize relations with Palestine’s neighbors, including Egypt,” he added.

“Imam Khomeini defeated the greatest tyrant in Iran and defeated the arrogance front’s prestige in the Middle East. Imam Khomeini’s first task after the victory of the Islamic Revolution was to close the Israeli embassy and establish the Palestinian embassy. This move brought about a great change, and at the height of the Palestinian suffering, new resistance groups were formed in Palestine and Lebanon. Hezbollah is the flagship and model of all resistance groups that have kept the flame of resistance burning,” continued the Secretary-General of the Iraqi Academic Association of “Thaqalayn.”

The Second International Congress of Holy Quds started on Tuesday in the videoconference format with the slogan of “al-Quds is closest,” with the attendance of national and international figures from different countries.

Thirty national and international figures from Iran, Palestine, Malaysia, India, Afghanistan, Pakistan, France, Argentina, Iraq, Turkey, Chile, UAE, Lebanon, Syria, Britain, Canada, and Tunisia, have attended the two-day conference.
Related Stories
Int'l Quds Day Rallies in Iran Called Off over COVID Concerns
Islam Times - Iran has decided to call off the countrywide demonstrations marking this year’s International Quds (Jerusalem) Day due to the coronavirus ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestinian Envoy: Int
Palestinian Envoy: Int'l Quds Day, Progress of Muslim Ummah
PMU Chief: US Troops Targeting Iraqi Forces Instead of Backing Them
PMU Chief: US Troops Targeting Iraqi Forces Instead of Backing Them
5 May 2021
Over 300 Journalists Killed Due To Saudi-led Aggression on Yemen
Over 300 Journalists Killed Due To Saudi-led Aggression on Yemen
5 May 2021
Syria’s Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Aggression, Drop down Missiles near Coastal Latakia
Syria’s Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Aggression, Drop down Missiles near Coastal Latakia
5 May 2021
Baghdad Summons Turkish Envoy over Ankara’s Ongoing Violations in Northern Iraq
Baghdad Summons Turkish Envoy over Ankara’s Ongoing Violations in Northern Iraq
4 May 2021
Ireland: Israel Should Respect Int
Ireland: Israel Should Respect Int'l Law
4 May 2021
Biden Tells Mossad Chief US Not Close to Rejoining Iran Deal: Report
Biden Tells Mossad Chief US Not Close to Rejoining Iran Deal: Report
4 May 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei to Deliver Speech on Intl. Quds day
Ayatollah Khamenei to Deliver Speech on Intl. Quds day
3 May 2021
Syria’s President Assad Grants Amnesty for Certain Crimes
Syria’s President Assad Grants Amnesty for Certain Crimes
3 May 2021
A general view of the Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan in East Jerusalem below the al-Aqsa mosque compound, on July 1, 2020.
Hamas: Liberation of al-Quds, Restoring Its Status Sacred Duty for All Muslims
3 May 2021
Turkey: Term Genocide
Turkey: Term Genocide 'Has to Be Used' for Washington, Not Ankara
2 May 2021
Huge Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Plant in Iran’s Qom
Huge Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Plant in Iran’s Qom
2 May 2021
Huge Fire Breaks Out near Israeli Regime
Huge Fire Breaks Out near Israeli Regime's Airport
2 May 2021