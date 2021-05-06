0
Thursday 6 May 2021 - 03:45

Intl. Institutions' Activity Regarding Palestine Just a Show

Story Code : 931022
Intl. Institutions
Speaking during an interview with the Iranian IRNA news agency, the Secretary-General of the Islamic World Peace Forum, Davood Ameri pointed out that while international institutions, especially the United Nations, were established to create peace and justice in the world and protect it, they went under the influence of money and power of big countries.

He described the activities of some international organizations in the field of Palestine as a show and added that there have been times that these international organizations have changed their own verdicts and decisions after being pressured by powerful countries or international Zionism.

He added that as long as these international bodies are under the influence of big powers, no one can hope that they adhere to the Palestinian cause.

The Secretary-General of the Islamic World Peace Forum went on to call on the elites and people of the world to call on these international bodies to fulfill their duties in accordance with their charter.

Ameri added that "Peace will not happen until the Palestinian people see justice in practice, even if the so-called Islamic countries compromise with the Zionist regime, and certainly the Muslim nations, thinkers and liberals of the Islamic lands will not join their compromise plan."
Source : IRNA
