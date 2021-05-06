0
Thursday 6 May 2021 - 04:08

British Jewish Figures Support for Liberation of Palestine

British Jewish Figures Support for Liberation of Palestine
In this message on Wed., Rabbis including Yasserville David Weiss, Haim Brasheed and Anat Natasha said that Israel claims to be a Jewish state and everyone in the land is Zionist. This is while that all Jews are not Zionists and Israel is not the country of all Jews, they emphasized.

Emphasizing that not all Zionists are Jewish and that most of them are Christians, they reiterated that since the formation of Zionism, many European Jews opposed it and until the 1940s, less than 2% of Jews supported this School.

They have been branded anti-Semitic and traitors because of their opposition to Israel's criminal regime, but they will defend the Palestinian cause and will not remain silent in this respect.

The rabbis stressed that many Jews around the world oppose the School of Zionism and call for peace and justice. The Jewish figures also put forward that they would raise the flag of Palestine to celebrate Al-Quds Day and support the Palestinian cause.
