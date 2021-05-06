EU Urges “Israel” to Immediately Halt Land Grabs, Al-Quds Evictions To ICC

Islam Times - The European Union has raised the alarm at new settlement construction plans by “Israeli” apartheid entity in occupied Al-Quds, calling on the regime to halt the expansionist plan “as a matter of urgency.”

In a statement released on Wednesday, European External Action Service [EEAS] spokesperson Peter Stano warned that the plans would severely undermine future negotiations towards the so-called two-state solution.This comes as the Zionist entity seeks to build 540 new settler units in ‘Har Homa’ and more than 2,000 additional units in ‘Givat Hamatos’.“The EU reiterates its position that all settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory are illegal under international law and the EU will not recognize any changes to the pre-1967 borders, including in ‘Jerusalem’, other than those agreed by both sides. The EU renews its call on the ‘Israeli’ government to halt settlement construction and to reverse these latest decisions as a matter of urgency,” Stano said.He also denounced as “alarming” the increase in evictions and demolitions across the occupied Palestinian territory, notably the evolving situation in Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan, in East Al-Quds, and the possible demolition of structures in the Palestinian village of Al-Walajeh.“Such unilateral actions are illegal under international humanitarian law and only fuel tensions on the ground. The ‘Israeli’ authorities should cease these activities and provide adequate permits for legal construction and development of Palestinian communities,” he added.Meanwhile, Omar Awadallah, head of the UN Department at the Palestinian Authority’s “foreign affairs ministry”, sent a letter to the Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court regarding the "forced eviction of Arab families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Al-Quds.”The letter demands that the court "investigate the war crimes that ‘Israel’ is committing in the Palestinian territories."