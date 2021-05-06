0
Thursday 6 May 2021 - 12:23

EU Urges “Israel” to Immediately Halt Land Grabs, Al-Quds Evictions To ICC

Story Code : 931094
EU Urges “Israel” to Immediately Halt Land Grabs, Al-Quds Evictions To ICC
In a statement released on Wednesday, European External Action Service [EEAS] spokesperson Peter Stano warned that the plans would severely undermine future negotiations towards the so-called two-state solution.

This comes as the Zionist entity seeks to build 540 new settler units in ‘Har Homa’ and more than 2,000 additional units in ‘Givat Hamatos’.

“The EU reiterates its position that all settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory are illegal under international law and the EU will not recognize any changes to the pre-1967 borders, including in ‘Jerusalem’, other than those agreed by both sides. The EU renews its call on the ‘Israeli’ government to halt settlement construction and to reverse these latest decisions as a matter of urgency,” Stano said.

He also denounced as “alarming” the increase in evictions and demolitions across the occupied Palestinian territory, notably the evolving situation in Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan, in East Al-Quds, and the possible demolition of structures in the Palestinian village of Al-Walajeh.

“Such unilateral actions are illegal under international humanitarian law and only fuel tensions on the ground. The ‘Israeli’ authorities should cease these activities and provide adequate permits for legal construction and development of Palestinian communities,” he added.

Meanwhile, Omar Awadallah, head of the UN Department at the Palestinian Authority’s “foreign affairs ministry”, sent a letter to the Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court regarding the "forced eviction of Arab families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Al-Quds.”

The letter demands that the court "investigate the war crimes that ‘Israel’ is committing in the Palestinian territories."
Related Stories
EU urges Israel to withdraw from pre-1967 Palestinian territories
Islam Times - EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini has urged the Israeli regime to withdraw from pre-1967 Palestinian territories within a ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia to US: You’ve No Right to Criticize Our Legitimate Presence in Syria
Russia to US: You’ve No Right to Criticize Our Legitimate Presence in Syria
IRGC Chief: Recent Blasts in ‘Israel’ Shows Its Fragility, US Can’t Prevent Saudi Defeat in Yemen
IRGC Chief: Recent Blasts in ‘Israel’ Shows Its Fragility, US Can’t Prevent Saudi Defeat in Yemen
6 May 2021
Palestinian Envoy: Int
Palestinian Envoy: Int'l Quds Day, Progress of Muslim Ummah
5 May 2021
PMU Chief: US Troops Targeting Iraqi Forces Instead of Backing Them
PMU Chief: US Troops Targeting Iraqi Forces Instead of Backing Them
5 May 2021
Over 300 Journalists Killed Due To Saudi-led Aggression on Yemen
Over 300 Journalists Killed Due To Saudi-led Aggression on Yemen
5 May 2021
Syria’s Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Aggression, Drop down Missiles near Coastal Latakia
Syria’s Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Aggression, Drop down Missiles near Coastal Latakia
5 May 2021
Baghdad Summons Turkish Envoy over Ankara’s Ongoing Violations in Northern Iraq
Baghdad Summons Turkish Envoy over Ankara’s Ongoing Violations in Northern Iraq
4 May 2021
Ireland: Israel Should Respect Int
Ireland: Israel Should Respect Int'l Law
4 May 2021
Biden Tells Mossad Chief US Not Close to Rejoining Iran Deal: Report
Biden Tells Mossad Chief US Not Close to Rejoining Iran Deal: Report
4 May 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei to Deliver Speech on Intl. Quds day
Ayatollah Khamenei to Deliver Speech on Intl. Quds day
3 May 2021
Syria’s President Assad Grants Amnesty for Certain Crimes
Syria’s President Assad Grants Amnesty for Certain Crimes
3 May 2021
A general view of the Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan in East Jerusalem below the al-Aqsa mosque compound, on July 1, 2020.
Hamas: Liberation of al-Quds, Restoring Its Status Sacred Duty for All Muslims
3 May 2021
Turkey: Term Genocide
Turkey: Term Genocide 'Has to Be Used' for Washington, Not Ankara
2 May 2021