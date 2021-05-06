16-year-old Palestinian Boy Shot Dead By ’Israeli’ Forces in Occupied West Bank

Islam Times - In their latest act of aggression against Palestinians, the Zionist military forces shot and killed a Palestinian teenager during as they clashed with Palestinian protesters in the occupied West Bank.

The occupation’s military said its troops fired towards the Palestinian protesters hurling Molotov cocktails at them on Wednesday evening near the Palestinian village of Beita, south of Nablus.The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the martyr as Saeed Yusuf Muhammad Oudeh.A Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance evacuated the teenager, who was shot in the stomach, to Rafidia Governmental Hospital in Nablus, according to the Middle East Eye.The Health ministry said another Palestinian had also been shot in the back at the scene of the confrontations and was being treated in hospital.Palestinians have faced an uptick in the ‘Israeli’ occupation’s violence since the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in mid-April.Since then, there have been recurring confrontations between ‘Israeli’ troops and Palestinians in different areas of the occupied territories, including near occupied al-Quds’s Old City over access to a historic landmark, in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in east al-Quds over the eviction of dozens of Palestinians, and at the location of the holy al-Aqsa Mosque over Palestinians’ access to the mosque during Ramadan.The confrontations come as supporters of the Palestinian cause prepare to mark the International Quds Day, which falls this year on May 7.