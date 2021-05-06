0
Thursday 6 May 2021 - 13:32

Asaib Ahl Al-Haq Leader: Liberating Iraq From US Occupation A Step towards Liberating Al-Quds From the Zionists

In a contribution to the virtual “United Platform” event that marked the International al-Quds Day occasion on Wednesday, Sheikh al-Khazaali said that despite all attempts to fortify this [Zionist] entity by the US and its backers, lobbies, and secret and public agencies, with the ultimate military and financial support, still the Axis of Resistance is witnessing successive advances and victories on all fronts in all battlefields.

Al-Khazaali also pointed to Saudi Arabia’s failure to protect its oil, bases, and even palaces, adding that similarly, the Palestinian resistance factions have made the ‘Israeli’ occupation also unable to stop the resistance’s missiles falling on its head from Gaza.

In the same context, the Iraqi resistance leader hailed the Lebanese resistance men, referring to their flag as a one that will always remain high under the leadership of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah until the near liberation of al-Quds.
