0
Thursday 6 May 2021 - 13:35

Russia to US: You’ve No Right to Criticize Our Legitimate Presence in Syria

Story Code : 931105
Russia to US: You’ve No Right to Criticize Our Legitimate Presence in Syria
In a post on its Twitter account on Thursday, the Russian Embassy in the United States reminded Washington that the Russian military had been invited to Syria by the Syrian government to help boost the Syrian army’s counter-terrorism operations.

“We would like to remind: the US military presence in #Syria is illegal in the first place. So the #US does not have any right to criticize legitimate actions of the Russian Armed Forces which operate in #Syria on the invitation of the Syrian Government,” it wrote.

The tweet came two days after Sean O’Donnell, acting inspector general of the US War Department, claimed in a report that that Russian military’s operations in northeastern Syria constitute a breach of de-confliction processes.

During the first quarter of 2021, “Russia continued to violate the de-confliction processes that the Coalition and Russia established in northeastern Syria to prevent inadvertent escalations," the report alleged.

“While Russian forces largely adhered to the de-confliction processes, violations increased slightly compared to the previous quarter,” it added.
Related Stories
Russia to US: Extremely Dangerous Consequences if Syria Attacked
Islam Times - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has warned US Secretary of State John Kerry over the "extremely dangerous consequences" of ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia to US: You’ve No Right to Criticize Our Legitimate Presence in Syria
Russia to US: You’ve No Right to Criticize Our Legitimate Presence in Syria
IRGC Chief: Recent Blasts in ‘Israel’ Shows Its Fragility, US Can’t Prevent Saudi Defeat in Yemen
IRGC Chief: Recent Blasts in ‘Israel’ Shows Its Fragility, US Can’t Prevent Saudi Defeat in Yemen
6 May 2021
Palestinian Envoy: Int
Palestinian Envoy: Int'l Quds Day, Progress of Muslim Ummah
5 May 2021
PMU Chief: US Troops Targeting Iraqi Forces Instead of Backing Them
PMU Chief: US Troops Targeting Iraqi Forces Instead of Backing Them
5 May 2021
Over 300 Journalists Killed Due To Saudi-led Aggression on Yemen
Over 300 Journalists Killed Due To Saudi-led Aggression on Yemen
5 May 2021
Syria’s Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Aggression, Drop down Missiles near Coastal Latakia
Syria’s Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Aggression, Drop down Missiles near Coastal Latakia
5 May 2021
Baghdad Summons Turkish Envoy over Ankara’s Ongoing Violations in Northern Iraq
Baghdad Summons Turkish Envoy over Ankara’s Ongoing Violations in Northern Iraq
4 May 2021
Ireland: Israel Should Respect Int
Ireland: Israel Should Respect Int'l Law
4 May 2021
Biden Tells Mossad Chief US Not Close to Rejoining Iran Deal: Report
Biden Tells Mossad Chief US Not Close to Rejoining Iran Deal: Report
4 May 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei to Deliver Speech on Intl. Quds day
Ayatollah Khamenei to Deliver Speech on Intl. Quds day
3 May 2021
Syria’s President Assad Grants Amnesty for Certain Crimes
Syria’s President Assad Grants Amnesty for Certain Crimes
3 May 2021
A general view of the Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan in East Jerusalem below the al-Aqsa mosque compound, on July 1, 2020.
Hamas: Liberation of al-Quds, Restoring Its Status Sacred Duty for All Muslims
3 May 2021
Turkey: Term Genocide
Turkey: Term Genocide 'Has to Be Used' for Washington, Not Ankara
2 May 2021